Ohio State football ranks among best in roster talent heading into 2022

It’s no secret that the Ohio State football program is on the shortlist of most talented squads year in and year out. It recruits at the highest of high levels and sends a ton of guys to the NFL.

But how do the Buckeyes stack up against other football programs when it comes to returning talent heading into 2022? That can all be opinion and arbitrary of course depending on your rooting allegiances, but there are some data points we can use to make a case.

That’s exactly what Athlon Sports did recently. It took the last five recruiting classes and where each college football program finished in those rankings to determine the top college football rosters for the 2022 season. For example, using the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings, Ohio State finished No. 2 (2018), No. 14 (2019), No. 5 (2020), No. 2 (2021), and No. 4 (2022). That averages out to 5.4.

Here’s how that ranks in the top 25 of other college football programs.

No. 25 - Maryland Terrapins

Nov 7, 2020; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) runs with the ball against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Average Recruiting Finish | 31.0

Win/Loss Record | 21-33

No. 24 - Arkansas Razorbacks

AUBURN, AL – AUGUST 30: Arkansas Razorbacks mascot Big Red flexes during the game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on August 30, 2014, in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

By the Numbers

Average Recruiting Finish | 30.2

Win/Loss Record | 20-39

No. 23 - Kentucky Wildcats

Oct. 27, 2018; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Kentucky Wildcats helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Average Recruiting Finish | 28.8

Win/Loss Record | 40-23

No. 22 - Stanford Cardinal

Top available college football transfer portal outside linebackers

Sep 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Stanford Cardinal linebacker Gabe Reid (90) and linebacker Ricky Miezan (45) celebrate in the first quarter against the Southern California Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Average Recruiting Finish | 28.2

Win/Loss Record | 29-28

No. 21 - Mississippi State Bulldogs

Dec. 26, 2016; St. Petersburg, FL, USA; A Mississippi State Bulldogs helmet on the field prior to the game between the Miami Redhawks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Tropicana Field. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Average Recruiting Finish | 26.4

Win/Loss Record | 34-29

No. 20 - Ole Miss Rebels

Oct. 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Average Recruiting Finish | 25.8

Win/Loss Record | 30-29

No. 19 - Nebraska Cornhuskers

Oct 6, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet sits on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Average Recruiting Finish | 24.2

Win/Loss Record | 19-37

No. 18 - Florida State Seminoles

Sep 28, 2019; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles symbols Osceola and Renegade during the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Doak Campbell Stadium. Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Average Recruiting Finish | 18.8

Win/Loss Record | 26-33

No. 17 - North Carolina Tar Heels

Oct 9, 2021; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown looks on from with quarterback Sam Howell (7) on the sidelines against the Florida State Seminoles at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Average Recruiting Finish | 17.6

Win/Loss Record | 26-35

No. 16 - Tennessee Volunteers

Dec 5, 2020; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey during the second half against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Average Recruiting Finish | 16.6

Win/Loss Record | 27-33

No. 15 - Miami Hurricanes

Aug 24, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Larry Hodges (81) works out prior to the game at Camping World Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Average Recruiting Finish | 15.4

Win/Loss Record | 38-24

No. 14 - Auburn Tigers

Auburn defensive lineman Caleb Johnson (45) lays out Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill (8) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. Auburn defeated Mississippi State 56-23. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

By the Numbers

Average Recruiting Finish | 13.6

Win/Loss Record | 39-25

No. 13 - Michigan Wolverines

Ohio State vs. Michigan did massive numbers for Fox | Buckeyes Wire

Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97), linebacker Michael Barrett (23) and defensive back Vincent Gray (4) celebrate behind Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

By the Numbers

Average Recruiting Finish | 13.2

Win/Loss Record | 41-18

No. 12 - Oregon Ducks

Report: Update on Oregon star DE Kayvon Thibodeaux for Ohio State game

Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux, center, jokes with teammates during the Oregon Spring Football game at Autzen Stadium. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

By the Numbers

Average Recruiting Finish | 12.4

Win/Loss Record | 42-19

No. 10 (tie) - Penn State Nittany Lions

Oct 23, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Rasheed Walker (53) and linebacker Jesse Luketa (40) and safety Jaquan Brisker (1) and safety Jonathan Sutherland (0) walk on the field for the coin flip prior to the game Illinois Fighting Illini at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Average Recruiting Finish | 12.0

Win/Loss Record | 42-19

No. 10 (tie) - Florida Gators

Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones (5) pushes off on UCF Knights defensive back Corey Thornton (14). The Gators lead 10-9 over the Central Florida Knights at the half in the Gasparilla Bowl Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. [Doug Engle/Ocala Star-Banner]

By the Numbers

Average Recruiting Finish | 12.0

Win/Loss Record | 39-23

No. 9 - Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Nov. 14, 2020; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Ian Book (12) lines up for a snap against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at Alumni Stadium. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Average Recruiting Finish | 11.8

Win/Loss Record | 54-10

No. 8 - Oklahoma Sooners

OU’s Jadon Haselwood (11) and Spencer Rattler (7) celebrate after a touchdown during a 76-0 win against Western Carolina on Saturday night in Norman. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Average Recruiting Finish | 9.0

Win/Loss Record | 56-10

No. 7 - LSU Tigers

April 17, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Tyrion Davis-Price (3) runs the ball behind LSU Tigers tight end Nick Storz (85) during the second half of the annual Purple and White spring game at Tiger Stadium. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Average Recruiting Finish | 7.8

Win/Loss Record | 45-19

No. 6 - Texas A&M Aggies

Nov 18, 2017; Oxford, MS, USA; Texas A&M Aggies helmets after the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Mississippi Rebels 31-24. Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Average Recruiting Finish | 7.2

Win/Loss Record | 41-20

No. 5 - Clemson Tigers

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) and running back Kobe Pace (20) look at the video screen of action during the fourth quarter at Williams Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina Saturday, November 27, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

By the Numbers

Average Recruiting Finish | 7.0

Win/Loss Record | 61-8

No. 4 - Texas Longhorns

Apr 24, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns helmet lays on the field after the Orange-White Texas Spring Game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Average Recruiting Finish | 6.8

Win/Loss Record | 37-25

No. 3 - Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State football revised 2022 Big Ten schedule | Buckeyes Wire

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during the third quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

By the Numbers

Average Recruiting Finish | 5.4

Win/Loss Record | 56-7

No. 1 (tie) - Georgia Bulldogs

Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) runs the ball during the first half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Vanderbilt Stadium. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Average Recruiting Finish | 2.2

Win/Loss Record | 58-10

No. 1 (tie) - Alabama Crimson Tide

Oct. 23, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after a touchdown against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

By the Numbers

Average Recruiting Finish | 2.2

Win/Loss Record | 64-6

