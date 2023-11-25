Ohio State football rankings: Where will Buckeyes fall in CFP rankings after Michigan loss?

"The Game" is over, and for the third straight year, Ohio State found itself on the losing side.

With the second-to-last reveal of the College Football Playoff rankings coming on Tuesday, the Buckeyes will find themselves outside the top four for the first time this season after ranking no lower than No. 2 in any of the first four set of rankings.

Kyle McCord's two interceptions sealed Ohio State's 30-24 defeat. An early pick set up Blake Corum for the first Michigan touchdown of the day, and the Wolverines put up 156 rushing yards, beating Ohio State in that category for the third straight year. Sherrone Moore's aggressiveness on fourth down helped keep the offense on the field late in the game, and Rod Moore's interception cemented the win.

With so many teams in contention for the College Football Playoff going into conference championship week, how far will the Buckeyes fall in the rankings? Can they still make the Playoff?

Ohio State football rankings: Where will Buckeyes fall in top 25?

The Buckeyes will likely still be ranked in the Top 10 at the end of the week. Here's a breakdown of how the rest of the Top 10 fared in Week 13:

No. 1 Georgia: at Georgia Tech at 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 2 Ohio State: 30-24 loss to No. 3 Michigan

No. 3 Michigan: 30-24 loss win vs. No. 2 Ohio State

No. 4 Washington: vs. Washington State

No. 5 Florida State: at Florida at 7:30 p.m. ET

No. 6 Oregon: 31-7 win at No. 16 Oregon State

No. 7 Texas: 57-7 win vs. Texas Tech

No. 8 Alabama: at Auburn

No. 9 Missouri: 48-14 win over Arkansas

No. 10 Louisville: 38-31 loss to Kentucky

The next lowest-ranked team to lose in Rivalry Week was No. 10 Louisville, so it's unlikely Ohio State would drop past No. 10. Moreover, No. 9 Missouri also has two losses; considering how much the committee respects Ohio State's resume, as shown by them placing the Buckeyes at No. 1 during the first weeks of the rankings, it's likely they stay ahead of the Tigers as well.

If Washington pulls off the win vs. Washington State and Florida State pulls off a win vs. Florida, Ohio State will come in no higher than No. 5. No. 8 Alabama also must finish its game vs. Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

Final ranking prediction: No. 6

