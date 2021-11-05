Ohio State football quarterback Jack Miller suspended after OVI arrest

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Jack Miller III (9) throws a pass during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7.

Ohio State reserve quarterback Jack Miller has been suspended indefinitely from the team after being arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired.

Miller was cited by Ohio State Highway Patrol officers in the University District early Friday morning while driving a pickup truck northbound on 4th Street toward 15th Avenue at 1:28 a.m.

He refused a breathalyzer test at the scene, according to a copy of the citation obtained by The Dispatch. Officers also cited him for a marked lanes infraction.

Miller has since been released from custody, the school confirmed, and is scheduled to appear in Franklin County Municipal Court on Nov. 11.

A redshirt freshman from Scottsdale, Arizona, who previously competed for the starting quarterback job in preseason training camp,

Miller has been third-string for the Buckeyes behind starter C.J. Stroud and backup Kyle McCord.

While appearing late in four blowout games, he has completed seven of 14 passes for 101 yards.

Without Miller available for Saturday’s game at Nebraska, the Buckeyes are down to three scholarship quarterbacks between Stroud, McCord and Quinn Ewers, who graduated a year early from high school to join the program in August.

Due to his late arrival, Ewers is “not quite ready” to appear in a game, coach Ryan Day said last month.

Walk-on J.P. Andrade, who in his third season with the program, was previously the fourth quarterback to travel with the Buckeyes to last month’s game at Indiana.

Miller is the second Ohio State player this year to be arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired after safety Marcus Hooker was cited in March.

Hooker was suspended for spring practice and did not return to the team until the summer after he pleaded guilty.

The plea agreement required him to pay $375, have limited driving privileges and complete a driver’s education program.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at jkaufman@dispatch.com or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller suspended after OVI arrest