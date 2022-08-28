Ohio State football prospects in latest Draft Wire mock NFL draft

Our friends at DraftWire do a phenomenal job of providing us with the most up-to-date NFL mock drafts with an extremely knowledgeable explanation behind each pick. As these mock drafts get updated throughout the season, we here at Buckeyes Wire will keep a close eye on the movements of the eligible Ohio State prospects.

The Buckeyes do a great job of funneling talent into the NFL and the 2023 NFL Draft may be even more loaded with Ohio State prospects than most due to the insane talent on the offensive side of the football. It’s time to dive into the latest two-round mock from Luke Easterling and the Ohio State prospects he has being selected.

No. 3 overall: Seattle Seahawks - C.J. Stroud, QB (first round)

Ohio State Football Camp

This mock has Stroud as the first quarterback off the board and he goes to an obvious spot in Seattle where after losing Russell Wilson appears to have a fairly bare cupboard.

C.J. Stroud 3,036 Yards

30 TDs

5 INTs

46.3 PPG (#1 in the nation)

pic.twitter.com/oLGnXKNUpe — Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) November 14, 2021

No 4 overall: Chicago Bears - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR (first round)

Ohio State Football First Practice

Justin Fields has no weapons in Chicago. Darnell Mooney is an average receiver but is no number one. Smith-Njigba should be good enough to unlock Fields’ potential.

Reminding everyone of the catch that put Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba on the map. pic.twitter.com/poHHz3tnWY — Brutus Wayne™ ➐ (@BuckeyeBat) August 19, 2022

No. 5 overall: New York Jets - Paris Johnson Jr, OT (first round)

Ceb Osufb0805 Kwr 32

This will make the third Ohio State player in the row in this mock and it makes a lot of sense considering the injury issues that have slowed Mekhi Becton’s career.

Story continues

14) Paris Johnson Jr. (@ParisJohnsonJr), OT, @OhioStateFB "Johnson is at his best when he's on the move, pancaking defenders at any level of the field." Rankings 1-100 ⤵️https://t.co/3a0TGh8zWUpic.twitter.com/VA7lf5Rwvq — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) August 26, 2022

No. 35 overall: Chicago Bears, Dawand Jones, OT (second round)

Ceb Osufb0805 Kwr 33

Chicago getting another Buckeye to help Fields is ideal here. That Bears offensive line is rough and Jones has first-round potential and feels like a steal at this point.

What does everyone think that Akron player was thinking just as he saw Dawand Jones running at him? 😂 pic.twitter.com/wksP8ErU8l — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) September 26, 2021

