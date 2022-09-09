Ohio State football prospects in latest Draft Wire mock NFL draft

Our friends at DraftWire do a phenomenal job of providing us with the most up-to-date NFL mock drafts with an extremely knowledgeable explanation behind each pick. As these mock drafts get updated throughout the season, we here at Buckeyes Wire will keep a close eye on the movements of the eligible Ohio State prospects.

The Buckeyes funnel a ton of talent into the NFL and the 2023 NFL Draft may be even more loaded with Ohio State prospects than most due to the insane talent on the offensive side of the football. It’s time to dive into the latest first-round mock from Luke Easterling and the Ohio State prospects he has being selected.

No. 5 overall: New York Giants - C.J. Stroud, QB

Osu21msu Kwr 05

It’s a bit of a bummer that C.J. Stroud has fallen slightly from third overall to fifth, but he has time to bounce back this season. Perhaps Stroud can breathe life into the stale Giants offense.

"We've thrown and caught that pass a thousand times, especially the week before in practice," Emeka Egbuka said of this TD catch from C.J. Stroud. It was the first TD of Egbuka's career.pic.twitter.com/Ijt3NMiTzn — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) September 7, 2022

No. 7 overall: Jacksonville Jaguars - Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Jaxon Smith-Njigba suffered an injury against Notre Dame, but he should come back healthy and rise back up the draft board soon. Imagining Smith-Njigba with Trevor Lawrence is a match made in heaven though.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's dealing with a knee/hamstring injury after an awkward tackle earlier in the game. pic.twitter.com/OjTJgEkrb4 — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 4, 2022

No. 27 overall: Los Angeles Chargers - Paris Johnson Jr, OT

Story continues

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Paris Johnson Jr. was placed in the top five during the last mock, but falling to the Los Angeles isn’t the worst thing as pairing him with Rashawn Slater would elevate this franchise to the next level.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire