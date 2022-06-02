Ohio State football projected defensive depth chart, post-spring 2022

Spring is well over at this point and we’ve already taken a look at what the offensive depth chart could look like for the Ohio State football team, and now we’re turning our attention to the defensive side of the ball.

When we first went through this exercise, we didn’t have the observations we received from reps in the spring and the game film from the spring game, but now we do. There have also been some personnel changes that have reshuffled things just a wee bit, as well as some clarity on the type of defense new coordinator Jim Knowles will run, so it’s a good time to take another look.

We go through this effort a few times a year and will do it again as fall camp arises, but for now, here’s how we think things line up in the two-deep depth chart for the Ohio State defense (including the kickers) after spring ball.

Defensive End/Jack

Ohio State football projected 2022 defensive depth chart, pre-spring

Oct 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Zach Harrison

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 268-pounds

Hometown: Lewis Center, OH

Backup

Jack Sawyer

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 240-pounds

Hometown: Pickerington, OH

Where things stand

I think too much is being made of the “Jack” position. Yes, we’ll see a bit of a change there, but I don’t see any way that Harrison isn’t the starter as a likely captain and four-year player who has already started. He’s going to be the guy at one end spot, but there will be plenty of others rotating through, and don’t be surprised if Jack Sawyer gets almost as many snaps as Harrison.

Defensive End

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (44) leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7. Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Story continues

Starter

Tuimoloau

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 275-pounds

Hometown: Edgewood, WA

Backup

Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 5-inches, 253-pounds

Hometown: Spring Valley, NY

Where things stand

If Tuimoloau got as much playing time as he did as a freshman that didn’t get on campus until the summer, you can expect him to still be a very, very big part of things. I think he nails down the other starting spot, and then we’ll continue to see fresh bodies rotate in and out of the lineup.

Defensive Tackle (3-technique)

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) breaks up a pass from Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) during the second quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Tyleik Williams

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 330-pounds

Hometown: Manassas, VA

Backup

Ty Hamilton

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 290-pounds

Hometown: Pickerington, OH

Where things stand

While Taron Vincent would naturally be penciled in here, Williams flashed too much ability as a youngster to not be a big part of causing disruption in the middle of the line. Because of that, we think Vincent will eventually move over to get both guys on the field. The reality is that there will be a lot of bodies filtering in and out on the D-line, including Ty Hamilton who showed well in the spring.

Defensive Tackle (Nose)

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Taron Vincent (6) runs a drill during Ohio State’s first football practice of fall camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Taron Vincent

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 300-pounds

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

Backup

Jerron Cage

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 310-pounds

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

Where things stand

Again, Vincent might nail down the starting spot in the 3-technique, but it’s not hard to imagine him and Williams on the field at the same time, and Vincent is more equipped to move over to nose. However, if the coaches keep things as they are, Jerron Cage will most likely be the answer at nose tackle. Mike Hall also figures to factor in somewhere.

Linebacker (Mike)

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) hits Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022.

College Football Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Tommy Eichenberg

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 235-pounds

Hometown: Cleveland, OH

Teradja Mitchell

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 239-pounds

Hometown: Virginia Beach, VA

Where things stand

The linebackers are hard to figure out because there are a lot of bodies there, but unproven ones. Eichenberg seemed to have the confidence of the coaching staff and drew rave reviews in the spring. He was clearly No. 1 when observing practice, with Mitchell finding a place just behind. So, that’s what we’re going with now.

Linebacker (Will)

WATCH: Ohio State executes fake punt beautifully against Rutgers

Nov 7, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Steele Chambers (22) runs the fake punt for a long first down during the second quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Steele Chambers

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 1-inch, 220-pounds

Hometown: Roswell, GA

Backup

C.J. Hicks

Class in 2022: Freshman

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 215-pounds

Hometown: Dayton, OH

Where things stand

New defensive coordinator Jim Knowles will use a base 4-2-5, so that leaves room for just two traditional linebackers. There could be situations in which a third linebacker (SAM) gets on the field, but we’re not projecting that since the base doesn’t call for it. With that in mind, Chambers is another guy that seemed to separate himself from the group in the spring, and you have to think that C.J. Hicks will find his way on the field at some point with all that talent. We say he makes his way up the depth chart and overtakes guys like Cody Simon, Reid Carrico, and company. But, the linebackers could be the most fluid of any position group on this side of the ball this fall.

Cornerback (Outside No. 1)

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (29) intercepts a pass during the first quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Denzel Burke

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 189-pounds

Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ

Backup

Jakailin Johnson

Class in 2022: RS Freshman

Measurables: 6-feet, 179-pounds

Hometown: St. Louis, MO

Where things stand

There’s no doubt that Denzel Burke has one side locked down as Ohio State’s No. 1 corner. He could be the conference’s best next season. There are not a lot of numbers to choose from with the corners, but the talent is there. Look for Jakailin Johnson to emerge as a playmaker after suffering an injury setback as a true freshman last season.

Cornerback (Outside No. 2)

Ohio State CB Cameron Brown returning to Ohio State for one more year

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown (26) intercepts a pass from Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Cameron Brown

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 190-pounds

Hometown: Saint Louis, MO

Backup

Jordan Hancock

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 1-inch, 170-pounds

Hometown: Suwanee, GA

Where things stand

Like the other corner position, things seem pretty settled here after spring. Cameron Brown returns and was impressive in the spring, while Hancock has started to show why the coaching staff was so pleased to lure him away from Clemson when he flipped his commitment back in July of 2020.

Free Safety

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. Ohio State won 54-7. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Ronnie Hickman

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 1-inch, 205-pounds

Hometown: South Orange, NJ

Backup

Kye Stokes

Class in 2022: Freshman

Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 185-pounds

Hometown: Seffner, FL

Where things stand

There were times last year when Ronnie Hickman was the best defender on the field. The bullet position won’t be front and center any longer in the new defensive culture, but Hickman appears to be suited well to take over the free safety spot. Look out for Kye Stokes who exceeded expectations more than any freshman this spring. He has the range, talent, and size to be a standout and could be a huge revelation as a freshman.

Strong Safety

Nov 21, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Whop Philyor (1) breaks the tackle of Ohio State Buckeyes safety Josh Proctor (41) and scores the touchdown during the second quarter at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Starter

Josh Proctor

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 205-pounds

Hometown: Owasso, OK

Backup

Kourt Williams

Class in 2022: Freshman

Measurables: 6-feet, 1-inch, 220-pounds

Hometown: Harbor City, CA

Where things stand

We were high on Proctor last season, but he lost much of the season to injury. He’s got the aggressive mindset to go along with the athleticism to be one of the Big Ten’s best safeties. Kourt Williams is also a versatile playmaker that will get plenty of time in the secondary and could push to be one of Ohio State’s best defenders as time goes on.

Nickelback

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Tanner McCalister (15) practices during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Starter

Tanner McCalister

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 5-feet, 11-inches, 195-pounds

Hometown: Heath, TX

Backup

Cameron Martinez

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 5-feet, 10-inches, 190-pounds

Hometown: Muskegon, MI

Where things stand

There’s little doubt about McCalister locking a starting spot down here. He came over with Knowles and is going to be a leader on the field that knows where to lineup and what it takes to play in the new defensive scheme. Behind him, it could get interesting with Cameron Martinez is in the mix for playing time, but the wildcard in the safety room could be Lathan Ransome. He carved out some playing time last year but is battling back from a gruesome injury suffered in the Rose Bowl. Who knows where he will be in that recovery and where he might slot in.

Kicker

Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles back on team after taking semester off

Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) kicks the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Rose Bowl against the Utah Utes in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2022. The Buckeyes won 48-45. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Noah Ruggles

Class in 2022: Super Senior

Measurables: 6 feet, 195 pounds

Hometown: Odessa, FL

Backup

Parker Lewis

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 205-pounds

Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

Where things stand

Things could get interesting here. Ohio State has three scholarship kickers now with the transfer of Lewis from USC, but it would be hard to imagine a scenario where Ruggles doesn’t nail down the starting job after the season he had last year. Jake Siebert seemed to be the heir-apparent, but you have to believe the coaches saw something in Lewis to have him transfer. So, we’ll make the call for Lewis to back up Ruggles after a competition in the fall.

Punter

Ohio State Punter Jesse Mirco sheds black stripe - Buckeyes Wire

Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco warms up before the start of an NCAA college spring football game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Jesse Mirco

Class in 2022: Super Senior

Measurables: 6 feet, 4 inches, 210 pounds

Hometown: Fremantle, Australia

Backup

Michael O’Shaugnessy

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 200-pounds

Hometown: New Albany, OH

Where things stand

There’s really not much to see here. The Aussie, Micro, will look to pin opposing teams “down under” the 20 again as a returning starter. The walk-on O’Shaugnessy will be the emergency backup in all reality.

