Ohio State football priority target Aaron Scott Jr. set to announce on July 30

Friday, July 30 is going to be a big day for Ohio State football one way or another. Aaron Scott Jr. who is the No. 5 cornerback in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings is ready to announce his college decision.

The Buckeyes got big news earlier this week with the news that Bryce West, who is the No. 4 cornerback in the class, had decided to commit to Ohio State. Since then West has been actively recruiting Scott to join him in scarlet and gray.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

As of now, Scott has several crystal ball predictions to join the Buckeyes. However, it doesn’t sound like it will be that simple. Several have said that this has been a tough decision and it could be 50/50 at this point between OSU and Michigan.

Scott is a Springfield, Ohio native. His father has made it well known that he is a huge Ohio State fan and would love to see his son become a Buckeye. July 30 happens to be his dad’s birthday. Could this be a birthday gift for dear ole’ dad?

🚨BREAKING🚨 On3's No. 2 CB Aaron Scott Jr. will commit on July 30 and is down to Oregon, Michigan and Ohio State, he tells @ChadSimmons_. Scott is the No. 13 overall prospect in the On300 rankings‼️ Read: https://t.co/wNaKWylTkq pic.twitter.com/zRMyI4ZZCu — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) June 29, 2023

Oregon is also listed as a finalist for Scott’s services, however, we haven’t heard too much about the Ducks. This seems to be a two-horse race between the Buckeyes and TTUN.

Advertisement

If Ohio State can pull Scott in, the Bucks are well on their way to putting together quite a class, especially on the defensive side of the ball. He and West together would be a formidable duo in the OSU secondary for the next several years.

Stay tuned… there could be another big BOOM! on the horizon.

More!

Ohio State 2024 Illinois defensive end target to announce commitment on Monday Former Ohio State offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere suspended six games Recently offered 2025 Ohio State target shines at Rival Camp, wins MVP Ohio State 2024 safety target from Texas will commit on Saturday An SEC school is trying to flip 2025 Ohio State football commit

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire