Ohio State football predicted to smash Minnesota in Week One by 247Sports

Our friends at 247Sports recently released their week one college football predictions and they have our beloved Ohio State Buckeyes winning against Minnesota in a convincing manner. Brad Crawford of 247Sports has the Buckeyes beating Minnesota 34-14 and honestly, this doesn’t seem like enough.

Crawford writes the following about their prediction:

“Can P.J. Fleck and Minnesota capture college football’s spotlight with a mega upset win during opening weekend? Unlikely. Buckeyes fans shouldn’t be worried about this one. Ohio State returns arguably the most talented wide receiver group in the country, will be strong in the trenches on both sides of the football and likes how the running back room is shaping up even with the loss of Trey Sermon thanks to an elite recruiting class. It will be interesting to see how Ohio State’s quarterback competition shakes out during fall camp and which one of those guys steps up and separates himself from the rest.”

I agree with everything above, but week one against an inferior opponent should be the perfect opportunity for Ohio State to break in its new starting quarterback before taking on Pac-12 powerhouse, Oregon. I fully expect this to be an even larger bloodbath than what Crawford does.

Remember, Ohio State takes on Minnesota in a quirky Thursday night game to open the season up in the Twin Cities. The game is set to kick off on September 2 with FOX having the broadcast.

We can’t wait.

