Ohio State football pre-spring depth chart for defense

Spring — as they say — has sprung in central Ohio, at least as far as the football program goes. Ohio State breaks the seal on its spring practice and there are a slew of storylines we’re interested to see develop. You can’t win a national championship in the spring, but you sure can get behind and make it tough to be in top form come the beginning of the season.

Here at Buckeyes Wire, we like to routinely check in on what we think the depth chart might look like for the football team, and the beginning of spring sure feels like a great time to do it. We last checked in our projection after the end of the Rose Bowl, and now that the roster is more solidified, we have a little more information to go on.

This thing will likely change more times than a politician’s stance on key issues, so hang with us as it all develops, especially at positions that are going through major overhauls and personnel changes.

Here’s a look at what we project and predict the defensive depth chart could look like as we sit here on the doorstep of spring ball for Ohio State. This comes on the heels of our projection on the offensive side of the ball.

Defensive End

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) greets fans who rushed the field following a 33-24 win over the Penn State Nittany Lions Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Zach Harrison

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 268-pounds

Hometown: Lewis Center, OH

Backup

Jack Sawyer

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 240-pounds

Hometown: Pickerington, OH

Where things stand

With Harrison making a decision to return for another year, he’s a lock on one side of the ball. Jack Sawyer should get more snaps this year and is the most likely successor when Harrison departs.

Defensive End

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau (44) sacks Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during the second quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Tuimoloau

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 6-inches, 275-pounds

Hometown: Edgewood, WA

Backup

Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 5-inches, 253-pounds

Hometown: Spring Valley, NY

Where things stand

J.T. Tuimoloau separated himself as a playmaker off the edge without the benefit of significant time to get acclimated and will probably get the first look to start opposite Harrison. Javontae Jean-Baptiste saw plenty of snaps in 2021 and will be in the rotation, likely in a frontline backup role. Don’t count out Tyler Friday on either edge either.

Defensive Tackle (3-technique)

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) breaks up a pass from Maryland Terrapins quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) during the second quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Tyleik Williams

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 330-pounds

Hometown: Manassas, VA

Backup

Ty Hamilton

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 290-pounds

Hometown: Pickerington, OH

Where things stand

Tyleik Williams is poised for a breakout year after flashing his potential during his freshman campaign. He’ll likely get a chance to be the main cog here with Haskell Garrett headed off to the NFL. Ty Hamilton is a steady presence with the experience to also be in the rotation. Jerron Cage will be somewhere in the mix too.

Defensive Tackle (Nose)

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Taron Vincent (6) runs a drill during Ohio State’s first football practice of fall camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. Credit: Columbus Dispatch Syndication

Starter

Taron Vincent

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 300-pounds

Hometown: Baltimore, MD

Backup

Jerron Cage

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 4-inches, 310-pounds

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

Where things stand

Don’t be surprised if the coaching staff moves Taron Vincent to the nose position to get both him and Williams on the field at the same time, He’s poised to break out as a seasoned veteran that started to explode at the end of the year. He’ll likely be backed up by another veteran with a ton of experience who decided to come back for one more season, Jerron Cage. The rotation on the inside should be a pretty immovable force.

Linebacker (Mike)

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Cody Simon (39) celebrates after a stop on a kickoff return during the second quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Cody Simon

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 232-pounds

Hometown: Jersey City, NJ

Backup

Tommy Eichenberg

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 235-pounds

Hometown: Cleveland, OH

Where things stand

It’ll be a battle between Simon and Eichenberg for the starting spot in the middle. It could go either way, and the reality is that they will both likely get significant time. However, Simon showed more upside and we think he gets on the field with the attacking mindset of a Jim Knowles defense.

Linebacker (Will)

Nov 7, 2020; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Steele Chambers (22) runs the fake punt for a long first down during the second quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Steele Chambers

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 1-inch, 220-pounds

Hometown: Roswell, GA

Backup

C.J. Hicks

Class in 2022: Freshman

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 215-pounds

Hometown: Dayton, OH

Where things stand

We like where this is still after our first knee-jerk projection after the Rose Bowl. Steele Chambers was the best defender on the field at times and he should pick up and develop after another year at the position. However, Hicks is the real deal and could push for significant playing time. He may even eventually be the answer as the season wears on. He should get on the field and make plays as a freshman.

Bullet (linebacker/safety)

Ohio State Buckeyes safety Ronnie Hickman (14) leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Ronnie Hickman

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 6-feet, 1-inch, 205-pounds

Hometown: Wayne, NJ

Backup

Kourt Williams

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 1-inch, 215 pounds

Hometown: Harbor City, CA

Where things stand

Assuming Ohio State still uses a bullet-type position under Knowles, Hickman was a revelation last year and should be the guy here in 2022. This will change when the Buckeyes implement a more traditional 4-3 scheme, but you have to believe the fast-twitch playmaking ability of Kourt Williams will also come in handy here.

Cornerback (Outside No. 1)

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (29) runs through the end zone past Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Isaih Pacheco (1) for a touchdown after an interception during the first quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Denzel Burke

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 189-pounds

Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ

Backup

Lejond Cavazos

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 195-pounds

Hometown: San Antonio, TX

Where things stand

It’s clear Denzel Burke is the guy on one edge after making it as a freshman All-American last season by some publications. He might be the next in a great line of corners to come out of Ohio State and will be even better as a lock-down guy in 2022. Cavazos looks like the guy next in line and could get the other spot if Cam Brown isn’t fully healthy at any point during the season. Also, watch for Jakailin Johnson and Jyaire Brown to push this group.

Cornerback (Outside No. 2)

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Cameron Brown (26) intercepts a pass from Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Cameron Brown

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 190-pounds

Hometown: Saint Louis, MO

Backup

Jordan Hancock

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 1-inch, 170-pounds

Hometown: Suwanee, GA

Where things stand

Cam Brown, if healthy, should be the starter on the other side opposite of Burke. If he has an issue with being at 100%, you can expect Lejond Cavazos or Jordan Hancock to get the next crack at it. However, with a new group of defensive backs coaches and a new defensive coordinator, the competition could end up ending in a surprise.

Safety (Free)

Dec 19, 2020; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Josh Proctor (41) celebrates an interception with linebacker Mitchell Melton (37) and safety Lathan Ransom (12) during the third quarter of the Big Ten Championship football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Ohio State won 22-10. Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY NETWORK

Starter

Josh Proctor

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 2-inches, 195-pounds

Hometown: Owasso, OK

Backup

Bryson Shaw

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 195-pounds

Hometown: Eldersburg, MD

Where things stand

Proctor is a potential All-Big Ten type if he can come back fully healthy. If not, Shaw improved throughout the season and had a very productive stretch run. Both will get on the field, but Proctor adds more speed and instincts.

Safety (Cover)

Tanner McCalister and the Oklahoma State Cowboys will face Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl at noon on New Year’s Day in Glendale, Arizona. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Tanner McCalister

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 5-feet, 11-inches, 195-pounds

Hometown: Heath, TX

Backup

Cameron Martinez

Class in 2022: Junior

Measurables: 5-feet, 10-inches, 190-pounds

Hometown: Muskegon, MI

Where things stand

McCalister might end up being the leader of this defense coming over from Oklahoma State with Jim Knowles. It’s hard to imagine him not being a big part of things with his understanding of the scheme and culture. Behind him, look for the multi-talented and versatility of Martinez to break into this group somewhere as an athlete that just has a nose for the football. He is best suited here at one of the safety positions.

Kicker

Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Starter

Noah Ruggles

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 195-pounds

Hometown: Odessa, FL

Backup

Jake Seibert

Class in 2022: Sophomore

Measurables: 6-feet, 1-inch, 200-pounds

Hometown: Cincinnati, OH

Where things stand

Ruggles turned himself into one of the best placekickers in the country last season and will hold down the starting job in 2022. Behind him is a Jake Seibert. He’s eventually going to figure it out as one of the most highly sought-after kickers in the country coming out of high school.

Punter

Ohio State punter Jesse Mirco warms up before the start of an NCAA college spring football game in Columbus, Ohio, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

Jesse Mirco

Class in 2022: Super Senior

Measurables: 6 feet, 4 inches, 210 pounds

Hometown: Fremantle, Australia

Backup

Michael O’Shaugnessy

Class in 2022: Senior

Measurables: 6-feet, 3-inches, 200-pounds

Hometown: New Albany, OH

Where things stand

There is little drama here. The Aussie, Mirco will again be a seldom-used, yet effective weapon when the OSU offense sputters.

