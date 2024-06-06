Which Ohio State football practices are open to fans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Buckeye football fans will have four chances to watch the 2024 Ohio State team practice before the season begins.

The Buckeyes’ fall camp practices on the first four days of August at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center will be open to fans. Tickets for the Aug. 1, 2, 3, and 4 practices will become available starting at 10 a.m. on June 11.

Tickets for the camp are $50 and with any purchase of tickets, fans will get commemorative OSU training camp sunglasses and access to the family-friendly Fanfest. 750 tickets will be available for each practice with a limit of 10 tickets per order.

Gates for each practice will open at 8:30 a.m. with the session getting underway at 9:15 a.m. Additionally, after practice on Aug. 1 will be the Ryan Day Season Kickoff Luncheon at the Fawcett Center from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Buckeyes will begin its 2024 season later in August when they face the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 31. Kick-off for the opening game will be at 3:30 p.m.

Ohio State football schedule

Aug. 31: vs. Akron, 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 7: vs. Western Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21: vs. Marshall

Sept. 28: at. Michigan State

Oct. 5: vs. Iowa

Oct. 12: at. Oregon

Oct. 26: vs. Nebraska (noon, 3:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.)

Nov. 2: at. Penn State

Nov. 9: vs. Purdue

Nov. 16: at. Northwestern (Wrigley Field, noon or 3:30 p.m.)

Nov. 23: vs. Indiana

Nov. 30: vs. Michigan, noon

