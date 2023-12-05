Ohio State football’s potential quarterback options from the transfer portal

After surprising news Monday morning that Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord is entering the transfer portal, the Buckeyes will have a new starting quarterback for the 2024 season and beyond.

McCord led the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record this season as he threw for 3,169 yards with 24 touchdowns to just six interceptions. Unfortunately, Ohio State’s 30-24 loss to Michigan ended its national championship hopes this season and has now led to the departure of McCord.

Currently on the roster includes two former four-star recruits in Devin Brown and Lincoln Kienholz. Brown is in his second year with Ohio State and was in the running to be the starting quarterback this season before being beat out by McCord.

Kienholz is a talented freshman for the Buckeyes with a lot of potential and is an option for the starting position next year. He may get an opportunity to show what he can do coming up in the Cotton Bowl against Missouri in a few weeks.

Air Noland, the highly touted five-star quarterback will also join the Buckeyes’ quarterback room next year. Although starting under center for Ohio State as a true freshman would be a very tall task, Noland is another potential option and has a bright future regardless.

And then there’s the avenue that’s becoming more commonplace. Another strong option for the Buckeyes is bringing in a quarterback in the transfer portal. In college football today the transfer portal has become more important than ever.

In fact, the top three contenders for the Heisman trophy this year all landed with their current team after transferring. Jayden Daniels landed at LSU after starting his career at Arizona State, Michael Penix Jr. has been a superstar at Washington after injuries held him back at Indiana, and Bo Nix has found success at Oregon after some struggles at Auburn.

Ohio State also has recent success with the transfer portal quarterbacks. Justin Fields joined Ohio State after one season at Georgia and was remarkable as he lost just two games in his two seasons for the Buckeyes.

The options for quarterbacks in the transfer portal this year is very strong, with the list continuing to grow. The list includes quarterbacks with multiple years of starting experience as well as young, former highly recruited guys.

Here are the ten transfer portal quarterback options that stand out the most that Ohio State may go after.

Cameron Ward @ Washington State 🔥 48 Passing TDs

6,928 Passing Yards

65.5%

13 Rushing TDs

202 Rushing Yards In just 2 seasons 🤩 pic.twitter.com/r3d42XV5TU — College Football Report (@CFBRep) November 28, 2023

2023 Bio

2023 School: Washington State

2023 Stats | 324-of-486 (66.7%), 3,723 Yards, 25 TD, 7 INT, 384 Rushing Yards, 8 TD, 81.6 PFF (802 snaps, 12 games)

As a Recruit | 2020 Class N/A

Dante Moore 2023 stats 🏈 114/213

🏈 1.610 yards

🏈 11 TDs

🏈 9 INTs

🏈 125.6 rating pic.twitter.com/SgZeGYJAif — Chalupa Batman (@CoreyCarmona) December 4, 2023

2023 Bio

2023 School: UCLA

2023 Stats | 114-of-214 (53.3%), 1,610 Yards, 11 TD, 9 INT, 72 Rushing Yards, 58.0 PFF (432 snaps, 9 games)

As a Recruit | 2023 Class, 5 Star, No. 5 Natl, No. 3 QB

Aidan Chiles

Aidan Chiles highlights from 2023 HS All American Bowl pic.twitter.com/KikCE1DjmE — John (@FromEastLansing) December 4, 2023

2023 Bio

2023 School: Oregon State

2023 Stats | 24-of-35 (68.6%), 309 Yards, 4 TD, 0 INT, 100 Rushing Yards, 3 TD, 68.3 PFF (100 snaps, 9 games)

As a Recruit | 2023 Class, 4 Star, No. 152 Natl, No. 12 QB

15 of my favorite Will Howard touchdowns for ya pic.twitter.com/8dC4jpw5lE — The Kansas State Fan (@Thekstatefan) November 30, 2023

2023 Bio

2023 School: Kansas State

2023 Stats | 218-of-358 (60.9%), 2,630 Yards, 23 TD, 10 INT, 427 Rushing Yards, 9 TD, 77.3 PFF (784 snaps, 12 games)

As a Recruit | 2020 Class, 3 Star, No. 888 Natl, No. 33 Pro

🚨Duke Quarterback Riley Leonard Enters Transfer Portal Who wants him at Ohio State next year? pic.twitter.com/6zJ5QCseCY — Menace 2 Sports (@Menace2Sports) November 30, 2023

2023 Bio

2023 School: Duke

2023 Stats | 95-of-167 (56.9%), 1,102 Yards, 3 TD, 3 INT, 388 Rushing Yards, 4 TD, 75.8 PFF (382 snaps, 7 games)

As a Recruit | 2021 Class, 3 Star, No. 682 Natl, No. 47 QB

For your viewing pleasure: Every play of Dillon Gabriel’s LEGACY drive in the Cotton Bowl. pic.twitter.com/Y5bGO5sI44 — The REF (@KREFsports) December 4, 2023

2023 Bio

2023 School: Oklahoma

2023 Stats | 264-of-383 (68.9%), 3,655 Yards, 30 TD, 6 INT, 456 Rushing Yards, 12 TD, 91.8 PFF (840 snaps, 12 games)

As a Recruit | 2019 Class, 3 Star, No. 754 Natl, No. 27 Pro

🚨OREGON STATE QB DJ UIAGALELEI HITS THE PORTAL YDS: 2,638

TD: 21

INT: 7

QBR: 80.8 (12th in nation) Who wants him? pic.twitter.com/VcmBuCB0IA — Menace 2 Sports (@Menace2Sports) November 30, 2023

2023 Bio

2023 School: Oregon State

2023 Stats | 179-of-314 (57.0%), 2,621 Yards, 21 TD, 7 INT, 275 Rushing Yards, 6 TD, 84.5 PFF (706 snaps, 12 games)

As a Recruit | 2020 Class, 5 Star, No. 10 Natl, No. 1 Pro

2023 Bio

2023 School: Mississippi State

2023 Stats | 143-of-238 (60.1%), 1,624 Yards, 12 TD, 4 INT, 57 Rushing Yards, 1 TD, 74.8 PFF (463 snaps, 8 games)

As a Recruit | 2020 Class, 3 Star, No. 641 Natl, No. 24 Pro

Tyler Van served up a touchdown feast with 290 passing yards and 2 scores! 🙌@CanesFootball | @Tyler_Van_Dyke pic.twitter.com/d5TVjp9E4W — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 24, 2023

2023 Bio

2023 School: Miami (FL)

2023 Stats | 219-of-334 (65.6%), 2,699 Yards, 19 TD, 12 INT, 80 Rushing Yards, 1 TD, 83.7 PFF (660 snaps, 11 games)

As a Recruit | 2020 Class, 4 Star, No. 222 Natl, No. 7 Pro

Grayson McCall at Coastal Carolina:

• 10,005 passing yds

• 1,113 yds rushing

• 88 TD – 14 INT

• 69.9% Completion Rate

• 18 Rushing TDs

• All-time Sun Belt leader in completion %

• 3X Sun Belt Player of the Year Legend. pic.twitter.com/YjjA80NImE — 𝙓𝙖Ω (14-6) (@NotFranzWagner) November 29, 2023

2023 Bio

2023 School: Coastal Carolina

2023 Stats | 151-of-224 (67.4%), 1,919 Yards, 10 TD, 6 INT, 120 Rushing Yards, 1 TD, 74.7 PFF (471 snaps, 7 games)

As a Recruit | 2019 Class, 2 Star, No. 2,839 Natl, No. 66 Dual

