Ohio State football posts first-ever perfect multi-year Academic Progress Rate

Ohio State posted a perfect multi-year Academic Progress Rate for football for the first time, according to data released by the NCAA on Tuesday.

It joined Harvard as one of only two football programs in Division I, including the Football Bowl Subdivision and Football Championship Subdivision, to post a 1,000 APR score, which covers the 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 academic years.

Oct. 7, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Ohio State Buckeye football players huddle up before Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium.

“It speaks to the maturity of our team,” Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said. “It’s cool to go to class. It’s cool to get your degree. It’s cool to do well in school.”

Day also praised the involvement of assistant coaches and the Student-Athlete Support Services Office, which is also known as SASSO.

“SASSO and the entire staff do a great job providing our guys with the resources they need through tutors,” Day said, “but ultimately it goes back to our guys. They’re the ones who have to do that and very proud of the work they’re doing.”

Since the NCAA implemented APR as a metric to track the progress of scholarship athletes toward their degrees two decades ago, Ohio State had not posted a perfect multi-year score for football until this year. It reported a multi-year high in the sport a year ago with a score of 993.

