Ohio State football: Post 2024 early signing period thoughts

Ohio State football signed 21 prospects during the 2024 early signing period, a class that ranked as the No. 4 group in the country according to the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.

The Buckeyes did drop a couple of spots on the day, but still remained inside the top-5 and had the top class in the Big Ten, even when including the new teams that will join the conference next fall.

There was plenty to like about what head coach Ryan Day accomplished on the recruiting trail, but there were also some issues with it as well. First world college football problems right? Anyway, here are my thoughts on the Ohio State signees and some bigger picture items during the 2024 early signing period.

The Jeremiah Smith drama

NEWS – So, Jeremiah Smith is going to Ohio State. He signed. It’s where he wanted to go all along. His NIL rep wanted to make sure everything that needed to go through Ohio State’s collective was signed. That was the delay. Can’t blame anyone for getting it in writing. pic.twitter.com/MLFksylV8D — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) December 21, 2023

Thoughts

At this point it’s hard to really know why Smith took so long to send in his paperwork, but eventually late on Wednesday night he did. That’s really all that matters, considering he was 247Sports No. 1 prospect in the class. Smith will be in immediate impact player, he’s that good. The rumors were that he wanted his name, image and likeness promises in writing, which if true, makes perfect sense. Many of us can’t wait to see him during the spring and subsequently the 2024 season.

Fending off Alabama for defensive end Eddrick Houston

Ryan Day reacts in real-time to landing the signature of 5* DE Eddrick Houston @HoustonEddrick0 pic.twitter.com/idZHNN3rJP — BuckeyeHuddle.com (@BuckeyeHuddle) December 21, 2023

Thoughts

The Crimson Tide annually close well, it’s the Nick Saban effect. They gave Houston plenty to think about, as we reported that he was leaning towards a flip. Like Smith, there was plenty of drama leading up to his signing, which was massive for Ohio State. Houston should make an immediate impact this coming season, Day told us so. Anytime Alabama wants your commitment and you hold on, it’s a good thing.

Losing wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan hurts, but …

"It was really stressful… Last night I'd probably say was when I found out." 4-star receiver Jeremiah McClellan (@jay_mac2481) took his decision down to the wire… but ultimately picked @CoachDanLanning and @oregonfootball. Here's the CBC star on his decision: pic.twitter.com/y7THenlTej — Corey Miller (@corey_miller5) December 20, 2023

Thoughts

It’s not the end of the world. Offensive coordinator Brian Hartline continues to bring in elite talent at the position, which very well could have been the reason why McClellan decided to flip to Oregon. The depth chart is daunting, and when you add in Smith and Mylan Graham, who 247Sports also gave a 5-star grade, it’s even more so. This was the one position the Buckeyes could actually afford to lose a commitment.

Offensive line haul is solid, with upside

The calm before the storm! From the last ever warmups in the green and gold!! 🦅 #EdsUp pic.twitter.com/53mzUNRSeh — Deontae Armstrong (@DeonArmstrong30) December 13, 2023

Thoughts

On paper this group might not stand out, but Justin Frye grabbed plenty of prospects that have immense upside. It’s not like the 2023 class, which brought just one, Miles Walker. The Armstrong twins, Devontae and Deontae, are winners, even if they aren’t highly ranked. They bring great size along, with versatility. Gabe VanSickle is another that has big time potential, and the prize of the group, Ian Moore, could push for time early. It’s clearly not the star ranks that Buckeye fans are used to seeing, but it’s a very solid group.

Ohio State’s defensive line group needs more bodies

Per sources Ohio state is pushing hard for five-star Texas A&M DL commit Dominick McKinley. McKinley did not sign yesterday and is rated as the No. 6 DL in the 2024 class. Would be a HUGE late addition for the Buckeyes. pic.twitter.com/PpVjdKTRla — andrew smith (@andrew_smith11w) December 21, 2023

Thoughts

The 2023 offensive line group mirrors the 2024 defensive line. Houston was a massive pickup, but Eric Mensah is much more of a project. That was it for the class. There were some rumors that the Buckeyes were after two other prospects — in-state edge rusher Dominic Kirks and elite interior prospect Dominick McKinley. Neither signed as of this being published, so this could certainly change. As of now, the numbers are low, and not nearly where it should be for an Ohio State recruiting class.

Ohio State’s secondary signees are elite

Thoughts

Secondary coach Tim Walton did his work this cycle. Two of the top four 247Sports ranked corners — Aaron Scott and Bryce West — signed with the Buckeyes. Both were massive recruiting wins due to who else was recruiting them and keeping the top talent in Ohio. While the Bucks missed out on flipping Koi Perich from Minnesota — Garrett Stover, Jaylen McClain, and Leroy Roker are all very good prospects. This was an elite haul.

The number of Ohio State commits is light

Thoughts

For whatever reason, Ohio State just don’t fill up its allotted amount of players. This year’s group had 21, and when you look at the three teams ahead of them in the 247Sports rankings, they all had at least 25. The last time the Buckeyes took 25 was in 2020, which included C.J. Stroud, Paris Johnson Jr., and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. This is no knock on the amount of talent, it’s just that when you look at the other top teams in the country and in the Big Ten, the numbers are short. I’d like to see classes have at least 25, if not more.

