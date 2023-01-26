Ohio State football position-by-position scholarship breakdown for 2023

You can never rest easy in today’s day and age of thinking a big-time college football program has its roster intact, and that would of course be the same for Ohio State. With Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) and the transfer portal becoming a bigger and bigger part of roster management these days, getting to the point where a coaching staff knows what the makeup of the 85 scholarship players it’ll have on the roster is a game of whack a mole at times.

However, getting down to that number needs to happen by the time preseason camp starts, and it’s always a worthwhile exercise to dissect where things stand. Thanks to Joey Kauffman and our friends over at the Columbus Dispatch who did a lot of the research and leg work, we know that OSU is currently at 88 players on scholarship, meaning some kind of attrition will need to occur between now and fall camp.

Being over the limit is nothing new at this point in the season because teams know there will most likely be some subtractions, especially when the next transfer portal window opens. Here’s where things stand by position after the first transfer portal window closed and the deadline to declare for the NFL draft has come and gone.

Quarterback

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) watches as quarterback Kyle McCord (6) warms up during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Players Currently on Scholarship (4)

Tristan Gebbia, Redshirt-Senior

Kyle McCord, Junior

Devin Brown, Redshirt-freshman

Lincoln Kienholz, Freshman

Dissecting the Situation

Don’t expect any changes here. Ryan Day has always stated that he wants to have four scholarship quarterbacks because of the need for depth and that’s what he has after the transfer of Tristan Gebbia recently.

Running Back

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Dallan Hayden (5) gets high fives from running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) and running back Miyan Williams (3) after he scored a touchdown during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Players Currently on Scholarship (5)

Chip Trayanum, Redshirt-junior

Miyan Williams, Redshirt-junior

TreVeyon Henderson, Junior

Evan Pryor, Redshirt-sophomore

Dallan Hayden, Sophomore

Dissecting the Situation

There are plenty of options here and we saw how much depth is needed at this position from the myriad of injuries that piled up last season, especially with TreVeyon Henderson working his way back from surgery. The wildcard here is Chip Trayanum. He was needed last year, but if Evan Pryor and Henderson are fully healthy, we might see him utilized back at linebacker.

Wide Receiver

Dec. 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrate a touchdown by wide receiver Xavier Johnson (10) during the first half of the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Players Currently on Scholarship (13)

Xavier Johnson, Redshirt-senior

Julian Fleming, Senior

Emeka Egbuka, Junior

Marvin Harrison Jr., Junior

Jayden Ballard, Redshirt-Sophomore

Kojo Antwi, Sophomore

Kaleb Brown, Sophomore

Caleb Burton, Redshirt-Freshman

Kyion Grayes, Redshirt-Freshman

Brandon Inniss, Freshman

Bryson Rodgers, Freshman

Noah Rogers, Freshman

Carnell Tate, Freshman

Dissecting the Situation

This is arguably the most talented and deep spot not only on the roster but perhaps in all of college football. Xavier Johnson coming back for another year canceled out Jaxon Smith-Njigba heading off to the NFL — at least numbers-wise — and there are several young and skilled freshmen that will enter the fray. You have to wonder if this is a group that we might see some defections from in the near future, but either way, Ohio State is in extremely good shape here.

Tight End

Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) celebrates the first down catch during the first quarter against the Toledo Rockets at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Players Currently on Scholarship (6)

Cade Stover, Redshirt-senior

Gee Scott Jr., Senior

Joe Royer, Redshirt-junior

Sam Hart, Redshirt-sophomore

Bennett Christian, Redshirt-freshman

Jelani Thurman, Freshman

Dissecting the Situation

Thanks to Cade Stover deciding to put off dreams of NFL grandeur, the Buckeyes have a veteran presence here with him and Gee Scott Jr. Behind those two are some young and unproven players that could see more action in 2023.

Offensive Line

Aug 4, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Matthew Jones (55) waits between drills during the first fall football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Players Currently on Scholarship (18)

Matt Jones, Redshirt-Senior

Vic Cutler, Redshirt-Senior

Enokk Vimahi, Redshirt-Senior

Josh Fryar, Redshirt-Junior

Jakob James, Redshirt-Junior

Trey Leroux, Redshirt-Junior

Grant Toutant, Redshirt-Junior

Donovan Jackson, Junior

Ben Christman, Redshirt-Sophomore

Zen Michalski, Redshirt-Sophomore

George Fitzpatrick, Redshirt-Freshman

Avery Henry, Redshirt-Freshman

Carson Hinzman, Redshirt-Freshman

Tegra Tshabola, Redshirt-Freshman

Luke Montgomery, Freshman

Joshua Padilla, Freshman

Austin Siereveld, Freshman

Miles Walker, Freshman

Dissecting the Situation

There are plenty of players on scholarship here, but the loss of three starters means the identification and development of a core group here may be the biggest obstacle to where the ceiling is for the 2023 squad. The Buckeyes did nab transfer Vic Cutler from Louisiana-Monroe, but there’s most likely going to be reshuffling and competition all the way up until the season to figure out who gets playing time, how deep the Buckeyes will go, and who slots where.

Defensive End

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (44) celebrates a stop during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Ohio State won 21-7. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Players Currently on Scholarship (7)

Jack Sawyer, Junior

J.T. Tuimoloau, Junior

Caden Curry, Sophomore

Omari Abor, Redshirt-Freshman

Kenyatta Jackson, Redshirt-Freshman

Jason Moore, Freshman

Joshua Mickens, Freshman

Dissecting the Situation

Under Larry Johnson’s tutelage, this has typically been a position of strength. And while that’s the case with the top two we expect to start (Tuimoloau and Sawyer), youth is served behind them. Caden Curry looks like he’ll get more involved this year, but Ohio State might need to find more depth behind that and figure out how the “Jack” position will be utilized. It’ll be interesting to see who emerges to give the starters a chance to catch their breath at times.

Defensive Tackle

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91) celebrates after sacking Akron Zips quarterback DJ Irons (0) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Akron Zips on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Players Currently on Scholarship (7)

Jaden McKenzie, Redshirt-Senior

Ty Hamilton, Redshirt-Junior

Tyleik Williams, Junior

Mike Hall, Redshirt-Sophomore

Hero Kanu, Redshirt-Freshman

Kayden McDonald, Freshman

Will Smith Jr., Freshman

Dissecting the Situation

Hall, Williams, and Hamilton have all flashed moments and should be a big part of things in 2023, but beyond that, depth needs to be established if Ohio State wants to rotate bodies in and out as it has done in years past. Who will be that fourth guy, and beyond?

Linebacker

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (35) celebrates the tackle during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Players Currently on Scholarship (8)

Steele Chambers, Redshirt-senior

Tommy Eichenberg, Redshirt-senior

Cody Simon, Senior

Mitchell Melton, Redshirt-junior

Reid Carrico, Redshirt-sophomore

C.J. Hicks, Sophomore

Gabe Powers, Redshirt-Freshman

Arvell Reese, Freshman

Dissecting the Situation

The linebacker room might be in the best shape it’s been in a long, long time, especially with the scheme that only uses two base linebackers. Eichenberg’s decision to put off the NFL can’t be understated as the team’s leading tackler from last season. He and Chambers will likely start together for the second straight year, and Simon also has a history of solid, productive play. He might still be a year away, but we’ll have to see how the former 5-star prospect, C.J. Hicks, factors into things.

Cornerback

Nov 5, 2022; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (10) tackles Northwestern Wildcats running back Evan Hull (26) during the first half of the NCAA football game at Ryan Field. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Players Currently on Scholarship (6)

Denzel Burke, Junior

Jordan Hancock, Redshirt-Sophomore

Jyaire Brown, Sophomore

Ryan Turner, Redshirt-Freshman

Jermaine Matthews, Freshman

Calvin Simpson-Hunt, Freshman

Dissecting the Situation

The combination of injuries, depth, and poor play on the outside probably kept Ohio State from beating Michigan, winning the Big Ten, and bringing home a College Football Playoff national title. Denzel Burke needs to get back to how he played his freshman season, and the team might need one of the freshmen to really show up so that we don’t see as many big plays in the passing game this upcoming season. Don’t be surprised if OSU is combing through the transfer portal to try and add more help here because it’s definitely needed.

Safety

Nov 12, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (12) celebrates a blocked punt during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Players Currently on Scholarship (10)

Josh Proctor, Redshirt-Senior

Ja’Had Carter, Senior

Lathan Ransom, Senior

Cameron Martinez, Redshirt-Junior

Kourt Williams, Redshirt-Junior

Kye Stokes, Sophomore

Sonny Styles, Sophomore

Jayden Bonsu, Freshman

Malik Hartford, Freshman

Cedrick Hawkins Jr., Freshman

Dissecting the Situation

This is a talented group, but the defense needs more from it in 2023. Syracuse transfer Ja’Had Carter will most likely take over the role of the departed Tanner McCalister, and Lathan Ransom should have a starring role based on what we saw last year. Beyond that however, whether it’s Josh Proctor who is somewhat unexpectedly back, or Kye Stokes and/or Sonny Styles who both look like rising stars, this team needs its safeties to be major playmakers on defense in the Knowles’ scheme.

Special Teams

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Jake Seibert (98) kicks a field goal against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second quarter in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Players Currently on Scholarship (4)

Parker Lewis, Redshirt-Junior (placekicker)

Jake Seibert, Redshirt-Junior (placekicker)

Jesse Mirco, Junior (punter)

John Ferlmann, Redshirt-Sophomore (long snapper)

Dissecting the Situation

We know that Mirco is going to be the punter from down under again, but who takes the place of Noah Ruggles who is out of eligibility? Is this finally the year Jake Seibert gets his shot, or will Parker Lewis win that competition? The coaching staff clearly thought there was a need at long snapper and went out and got Arizona State transfer John Ferlmann and put him on scholarship as well.

