Ohio State football players on preseason watchlists for 2022

Kamryn Babb, Wide Receiver

Named to the following watch lists for 2022

Wuerffel Trophy (Community Service)

Denzel Burke, Cornerback

Named to the following watch lists for 2022

Jim Thorpe Award (Top defensive back)

Zach Harrison, Defensive End

Named to the following watch lists for 2022

Lott IMPACT Trophy (college football’s defensive best in character and performance)

Lombardi Award (college football lineman of the year)

TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back

Named to the following watch lists for 2022

Walter Camp Preseason All-American

Maxwell Award (college football player of the year)

Doak Walker Award (top running back)

Big Ten preseason honoree

Ronnie Hickman, Safety

Named to the following watch lists for 2022

Lott IMPACT Trophy (college football’s defensive best in character and performance)

Jim Thorpe Award (Top defensive back)



Paris Johnson, Offensive Tackle (Junior)

Named to the following watch lists for 2022

Outland Trophy (top interior lineman)

Lombardi Award (college football lineman of the year)

Dawand Jones, Offensive Tackle

Named to the following watch lists for 2022

Walter Camp preseason Second-team All-American

Outland Trophy (top interior lineman)

Lombardi Award (college football lineman of the year)



Bradley Robinson, Longsnapper

Named to the following watch lists for 2022

Patrick Mannelly Award (longsnapper of the year)

Noah Ruggles, Kicker

Named to the following watch lists for 2022

Walter Camp Second-team Preseason All-American

Lou Groza Award (top placekicker)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

Named to the following watch lists for 2022

Walter Camp Preseason All-American

Maxwell Award (college football player of the year)

Fred Biletnikoff Award (top wide-receiver)

Big Ten preseason honors

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

Named to the following watch lists for 2022

Maxwell Award (college football player of the year)

Davey O’Brien Award (top quarterback)

Big Ten preseason honors

Luke Wypler, Center

Named to the following watch lists for 2022

Rimington Trophy (top center)

