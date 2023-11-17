Which Ohio State football players will participate in Senior Day vs. Minnesota?
Twenty-one Ohio State football players will participate in the program's "Senior Day" celebration prior to the Buckeyes' final home game against Minnesota Saturday afternoon.
The list includes wide receiver Julian Fleming, tight end Cade Stover, safety Josh Proctor and running back Miyan Williams.
Among scholarship players, Proctor, Matthew Jones, Tristan Gebbia and Xavier Johnson are the only seniors with no years of eligibility remaining after 2023.
Ahead of the Senior Day ceremony, Ohio State coach Ryan Day said he does not consider players' participation as representative of their decision to end their college career or leave the program if they have eligibility remaining.
"If they're eligible, then we certainly allow them the option to do it. And then kind of go from there. It's a lot different than it was a decade ago."
Ohio State's list of senior day participants does not include players such as running back Chip Trayanum, tight end Gee Scott Jr., safety Ja'Had Carter, offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi and offensive lineman Victor Cutler Jr.
Here's the full list of Ohio State players participating in "Senior Day":
WR Xavier Johnson
RB Miyan WIlliams
WR Julian Fleming
TE Cade Stover
OL Matthew Jones
SAF Lathan Ransom
LB Cody Simon
SAF Josh Proctor
OL Quinton Burke
QB Tristan Gebbia
TE Patrick Gurd
OL Trey Leroux
QB Chad Ray
OL Grant Toutant
DB Cameron Kittle
DT Jaden McKenzie
SAF Andrew Moore
OL Jack Forsman
K Parker Lewis
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Twenty-one Ohio State players to participate in Senior Day vs Minnesota