Which Ohio State football players will participate in Senior Day vs. Minnesota?

Colin Gay, Columbus Dispatch
Twenty-one Ohio State football players will participate in the program's "Senior Day" celebration prior to the Buckeyes' final home game against Minnesota Saturday afternoon.

The list includes wide receiver Julian Fleming, tight end Cade Stover, safety Josh Proctor and running back Miyan Williams.

Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Miyan Williams (3) celebrates his rushing touchdown with offensive lineman Donovan Jackson (74) and tight end Cade Stover (8) against Penn State Nittany Lions during the second quarter of their game at Ohio Stadium.
Among scholarship players, Proctor, Matthew Jones, Tristan Gebbia and Xavier Johnson are the only seniors with no years of eligibility remaining after 2023.

Ahead of the Senior Day ceremony, Ohio State coach Ryan Day said he does not consider players' participation as representative of their decision to end their college career or leave the program if they have eligibility remaining.

"If they're eligible, then we certainly allow them the option to do it. And then kind of go from there. It's a lot different than it was a decade ago."

Ohio State's list of senior day participants does not include players such as running back Chip Trayanum, tight end Gee Scott Jr., safety Ja'Had Carter, offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi and offensive lineman Victor Cutler Jr.

Here's the full list of Ohio State players participating in "Senior Day":

  • WR Xavier Johnson

  • RB Miyan WIlliams

  • WR Julian Fleming

  • TE Cade Stover

  • OL Matthew Jones

  • LB Steele Chambers

  • LB Tommy Eichenberg

  • SAF Lathan Ransom

  • LB Cody Simon

  • SAF Josh Proctor

  • OL Quinton Burke

  • QB Tristan Gebbia

  • TE Patrick Gurd

  • OL Trey Leroux

  • QB Chad Ray

  • OL Grant Toutant

  • DB Cameron Kittle

  • DT Jaden McKenzie

  • SAF Andrew Moore

  • OL Jack Forsman

  • K Parker Lewis

