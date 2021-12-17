Ohio State football players named to All-American teams in 2021

The Ohio State football program churns out All-Americans at a rate hard to match by almost every other college football team. It’s rare to have a year when OSU doesn’t have players littered across the various All-American publications, both new and old.

It’s been the same in 2021. From Freshman All-American teams to consensus squads, and more, the Buckeyes have once again had their fair share of players recognized as some of the best in the game.

The list is getting increasingly lengthy, so thanks to the OSU athletic department that keeps a tidy list of these sorts of things, we thought we’d do the same so that you can keep track of which Ohio State players have been recognized on various All-American teams.

We break it down by player, and what the recognition was in 2021 … so far.

Chris Olave, Wide Receiver

Ohio State takes another step forward in USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll

Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

All-American nods for 2021

First Team

AFCA

Second Team

Associated Press

Walter Camp

FWAA

CBS Sports

Pro Football Network

Thayer Munford, Offensive Lineman

Ohio State ranked highly in Paul Myerberg's preseason re-rank

Tackle Thayer Munford is 6-6 and 321 pounds and is regarded for his pass protection.

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

All-American nods for 2021

First Team

AFCA

Second Team

Associated Press

CBS Sports

Nicholas Petit-Frere, Offensive Tackle

Ohio State's Harry Miller, Nicholas Petit-Frere names O-line starters

Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) is competing to start at right tackle. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

All-American nods for 2021

First Team

FWAA

CBS Sports

Second Team

Associated Press

The Athletic

Walter Camp

Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver

WATCH: Ohio Sate WR Garrett Wilson takes jet sweep to house

Nov 13, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates the touchdown during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

All-American nods for 2021

First Team

FWAA

The Athletic

Second Team

Associated Press

Pro Football Network

Noah Ruggles, Kicker

Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles named ESPN first-team All-American

Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

All-American nods for 2021

First Team

ESPN

Second Team

Associated Press

Walter Camp

AFCA

CBS Sports

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) catches a pass from Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first quarter of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Nov. 6, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

All-American nods for 2021

Second Team

The Sporting News

Pro Football Network

Haskell Garrett, Defensive Tackle

Haskell Garrett apologizes to Ohio State fans for outcome at Michigan

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) waits for officials to review a play during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

All-American nods for 2021

Second Team

Associated Press

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls a play during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

All-American nods for 2021

Third Team

Associated Press

Freshman All-American

The Athletic

Dawand Jones, Offensive Tackle

Ohio State taught teams to have a 'plan B' in the B1G Championship

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) celebrates as the clock ticks down in the final seconds of the Buckeyes’ 22-10 victory against the Northwestern Wildcats during the Big Ten Championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

All-American nods for 2021

Third Team

Pro Football Network

All Freshman All-Americans

Big Ten football power rankings after Week 9 | Buckeyes Wire

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Freshman All-American’s

C.J. Stroud, Quarterback

The Athletic

Denzel Burke, Cornerback

ESPN | The Athletic | 247Sports

TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back

ESPN | The Athletic | 247Sports | Pro Football Focus

Tyleik Williams, Defensive Tackle

ESPN | 247Sports | Pro Football Focus

Emeka Egbuka, Kick Returner

Pro Football Focus

