Ohio State football players named to All-American teams in 2021
The Ohio State football program churns out All-Americans at a rate hard to match by almost every other college football team. It’s rare to have a year when OSU doesn’t have players littered across the various All-American publications, both new and old.
It’s been the same in 2021. From Freshman All-American teams to consensus squads, and more, the Buckeyes have once again had their fair share of players recognized as some of the best in the game.
The list is getting increasingly lengthy, so thanks to the OSU athletic department that keeps a tidy list of these sorts of things, we thought we’d do the same so that you can keep track of which Ohio State players have been recognized on various All-American teams.
We break it down by player, and what the recognition was in 2021 … so far.
Chris Olave, Wide Receiver
Nov 20, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) celebrates his touchdown during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
All-American nods for 2021
First Team
AFCA
Second Team
Associated Press
Walter Camp
FWAA
CBS Sports
Pro Football Network
Thayer Munford, Offensive Lineman
Tackle Thayer Munford is 6-6 and 321 pounds and is regarded for his pass protection.
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
All-American nods for 2021
First Team
AFCA
Second Team
Associated Press
CBS Sports
Nicholas Petit-Frere, Offensive Tackle
Nicholas Petit-Frere (78) is competing to start at right tackle. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
All-American nods for 2021
First Team
FWAA
CBS Sports
Second Team
Associated Press
The Athletic
Walter Camp
Garrett Wilson, Wide Receiver
Nov 13, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) celebrates the touchdown during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium. Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
All-American nods for 2021
First Team
FWAA
The Athletic
Second Team
Associated Press
Pro Football Network
Noah Ruggles, Kicker
Ohio State Buckeyes place kicker Noah Ruggles (95) kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
All-American nods for 2021
First Team
ESPN
Second Team
Associated Press
Walter Camp
AFCA
CBS Sports
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Wide Receiver
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) catches a pass from Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) during the first quarter of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Nov. 6, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
All-American nods for 2021
Second Team
The Sporting News
Pro Football Network
Haskell Garrett, Defensive Tackle
Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) waits for officials to review a play during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on October 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
All-American nods for 2021
Second Team
Associated Press
C.J. Stroud, Quarterback
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls a play during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
All-American nods for 2021
Third Team
Associated Press
Freshman All-American
The Athletic
Dawand Jones, Offensive Tackle
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) celebrates as the clock ticks down in the final seconds of the Buckeyes’ 22-10 victory against the Northwestern Wildcats during the Big Ten Championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Credit: USA TODAY Sports
All-American nods for 2021
Third Team
Pro Football Network
All Freshman All-Americans
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands off to running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) during the first quarter of the NCAA football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Ohio State Freshman All-American’s
C.J. Stroud, Quarterback
The Athletic
Denzel Burke, Cornerback
ESPN | The Athletic | 247Sports
TreVeyon Henderson, Running Back
ESPN | The Athletic | 247Sports | Pro Football Focus
Tyleik Williams, Defensive Tackle
ESPN | 247Sports | Pro Football Focus
Emeka Egbuka, Kick Returner
Pro Football Focus
