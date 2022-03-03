Ohio State football players invited to the NFL Scouting Combine over past ten years

The annual 2022 NFL Scouting Combine is occurring this week and it’ll have seven total Ohio State players taking part in all the poking, prodding, and talking. Almost every year has a slew of former Buckeyes involved in all the shenanigans and we thought it’d be fun to reflect on the last ten years.

All told, 78 Ohio State players have been invited to Indianapolis with some years having more than others. Wide receivers, defensive backs, and defensive linemen lead the way, but as you’ll see, almost every position group is represented from the period 2013 to 2022.

You can catch all the festivities by taking a look at the overall schedule for position groups, but first things first, here’s a look at all 78 Ohio State football players that have appeared in Indy broken down by year over the last ten cycles.

2013 - seven invited

Nov 17, 2012; Madison, WI, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Jonathan Hankins (52) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (83) celebrate their overtime victory over the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 21-14. Credit: Mary Langenfeld-USA TODAY Sports

List of NFL Scouting Combine invitees

FB Zach Boren

OT Reid Fragel*

DT Jonathan Hankins*

LB Etienne Sabino

LB John Simon*

TE Jake Stoneburner

DE Nathan Williams

*Drafted

2014 - six invited

Jan 3, 2014; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Carlos Hyde (34) runs the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the second half of the 2014 Orange Bowl college football game at Sun Life Stadium. Credit: Robert Mayer-USA TODAY Sports

List of NFL Scouting Combine invitees

WR Corey Brown

RB Carlos Hyde*

C Corey Linsley*

OL Jack Mewhort*

CB Bradley Roby*

LB Ryan Shazier*

*Drafted

2015 - four invited

Dec 6, 2014; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Devin Smith (9) celebrates catching a pass in the end zone for a touchdown against the Wisconsin Badgers during the Big Ten football championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

List of NFL Scouting Combine invitees

DT Michael Bennett*

CB Doran Grant*

TE Jeff Heuerman*

WR Devin Smith*

*Drafted

2016 - 14 invited

Dec 6, 2014; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State’s Ezekiel Elliott (15) runs past Wisconsin in the first half at the Big Ten football championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

List of NFL Scouting Combine invitees

CB Eli Apple*

SAF Vonn Bell*

DE Joey Bosa*

OT Taylor Decker*

RB Ezekiel Elliott*

QB Cardale Jones*

LB Darron Lee*

H-B Jalin Marshall

WR Braxton Miller*

LB Joshua Perry*

SAF Tyvis Powell

WR Michael Thomas*

TE Nick Vannett*

DT Adolphus Washington*

*Drafted

2017 - Eight invited

Ohio State vs. Clemson: Buckeyes' biggest advantage over the Tigers

December 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Marshon Lattimore (2) tackles Clemson Tigers running back Tavien Feaster (28) in the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

List of NFL Scouting Combine invitees

WR Noah Brown*

CB Gareon Conley*

C Pat Elflein*

SAF Malik Hooker*

P Cameron Johnston

CB Marshon Lattimore*

LB Raekwon McMillan*

H-B Curtis Samuel*

*Drafted

2018 - 11 invited

Ohio State football: Top ten players of the decade - Buckeyes Wire

December 31, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) greets Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett (16) following the 2016 CFP semifinal at University of Phoenix Stadium. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

List of NFL Scouting Combine invitees

LB Jerome Baker*

QB J.T. Barrett

TE Marcus Baugh

DE Jalyn Holmes*

DE Sam Hubbard*

OT Jamarco Jones*

DE Tyquan Lewis*

C Billy Price*

CB Denzel Ward*

S Damon Webb

LB Chris Worley

*Drafted

2019 - Ten invited

Sep 15, 2018; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Nick Bosa (97) prior to the game against the Texas Christian Horned Frogs at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

List of NFL Scouting Combine invitees

DE Nick Bosa*

WR Parris Campbell*

WR Johnnie Dixon

QB Dwayne Haskins*

DT Dre’mont Jones*

OL Michael Jordan*

WR Terry McLaurin*

OT Isaiah Prince*

CB Kendall Sheffield*

RB Mike Weber*

*Drafted

2020 - 11 invited

Former Ohio State RB J.K. Dobbins picks his favorite runs as a Buckeye

Dec 28, 2019; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back J.K. Dobbins (2) runs with the ball against the Clemson Tigers in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semifinal game. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

List of NFL Scouting Combine invitees

CB Damon Arnette*

RB J.K. Dobbins*

SAF Jordan Fuller*

DT DaVon Hamilton*

LB Malik Harrison*

WR K.J. Hill*

OG Jonah Jackson*

WR Austin Mack

CB Jeff Okudah*

WR Binjimen Victor

DE Chase Young*

*Drafted

2022 (no combine in 2021) - Seven invited

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) lines up during the second quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

List of NFL Scouting Combine invitees

TE Jeremy Ruckert

OL Thayer Munford

OL Nicholas Petit Frere

DE Tyreke Smith

DT Haskell Garrett

WR Chris Olave

WR Garrett Wilson

