Which Ohio State football players earned their Buckeye leaves against Penn State?

For 60 minutes on Saturday, Ohio State football was in a battle with visiting Penn State, and earned a gritty, hard fought 20-12 victory in front of a raucous home crowd.

With another win in the book, the Buckeyes seventh of the season, you will see plenty more Buckeye leaf decals on players helmets next week as they visit Wisconsin. (We’re getting to the point of the year where some players are almost full!)

Some of those players get them for team achievements, but these players highlighted below earned them for their individual play in our own personal grading scale. Check out who we thought played the best football for Ohio State on Saturday and deserves new helmet decals.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr. vs. Kalen King The tape was even more lopsided than I expected 👇 pic.twitter.com/woI0KWN8TE — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) October 22, 2023

Why

Do you really need me to break down how great Marvin was against Penn State? He pretty much was the offense, as the Nittany Lions had to change their game plan to account for stopping him. It didn’t work, as Harrison Jr. caught a career high 11 receptions for 162 yards and score. ELITE.

Fourth quarter J.T. Tuimoloau

THERE GOES THAT MAN!@JT_Tuimoloau with a massive play on 4th & 3 for @OhioStateFB 😤 pic.twitter.com/G5Mgbuz9ik — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 21, 2023

Why

For the second year in-a-row, Tuimoloau dominated the final quarter against Penn State. This year it was just a sack, although he could have been credited for another. He grabbed Drew Allar’s arm on a fourth down throw and was getting pressure on the Penn State quarterback. making him jumpy and inaccurate on a number of easy throws. His stat line isn’t nearly was it was last year but the impact was the same.

Cornerback Jordan Hancock

Why

The third-year player balled out on Saturday, solidifying his breakout status. Hancock was great in coverage, extremely solid tackling and batted away a pass. You won’t confuse this Penn State team for having any legit receivers, but that doesn’t dismiss the play of Hancock on the day.

Running back Miyan Williams

Why

It wasn’t about Williams stats that stand out, it was his effort. He just kept churning his feet and converted two big short third down conversions and his touchdown as well. On all three of those plays, Williams was stopped before getting the yards, only to see him slip and spin his way to getting extra yards. His effort stood out more than the story the numbers tell.

Defensive tackle Ty Hamilton

Top 3 graded defensive players were Ty Hamilton: 76.3 defense- 88.9 run deference grade Lathan- 76.1 defense- 80.4 coverage grade Cody Simon- 72.2 defense- 75.1 run defense- 79.2 tackle grade — ConnorKnowsBall (@ConnorS68607931) October 22, 2023

Why

For the first time this season, Hamilton was the guy in the middle of the Buckeye defense making noise. Previously, Tyleik Williams and Mike Hall had been the guys, but against Penn State it was Hamilton. With three tackles — half of one behind the line — the defensive tackle left a big mark on this game.

Punter Jesse Mirco

Why

In a game where only 32 total points were scored (seven of them in garbage time), special teams was going to play a big part and Mirco pulled his weight. Two of his six punts landed inside the 20-yard line, while he launched a 72-yard bomb while setting up in the back of the end zone. Sure, the returner misplayed the ball and let it bounce, but that happens. Mirco averaged 47.5 yards-per-punt and was one of the heroes of the day for the Buckeyes.

Somewhere, Jim Tressel is smiling.

Tight end Cade Stover

Why

I will continue to bang this drum, Cade Stover is the best Buckeye receiving tight end since 2000. His Moss-like catch was huge, finishing the day with four receptions for 70 yards. Each one of those was huge in this defensive battle, making the safeties more aware of him allowing Harrison Jr. to be freed up a bit more. This team is going to miss Stover a lot next year.

Adjuster Sonny Styles

First of four sacks from the buckeye defense! This one’s Sonny styles.

Last time they had 4 sacks vs a top 10 team – September 29th 2018 @ #9 Penn state pic.twitter.com/SOSSEUEGwt — Brodie (@BrodieKnowsBall) October 22, 2023

Why

I had a feeling this was going to be a game where Styles was going to have a big impact, and he did. His sack was huge, he played solid coverage, and his tackling was on point. Styles added another tackle-for-loss in what was his best game as a Buckeye in my eyes.

