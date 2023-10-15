Which Ohio State football players earned their Buckeye leaves against Purdue

Ohio State Football got some semblance of revenge against Purdue, as they went into Ross-Ade Stadium and throughly defeated the Boilermakers, 41-7.

The Buckeyes were on the game from the start, jumping out to a 20-0 halftime lead before taking the gas off the pedal midway through the third quarter. The starters did their job and paved the way for the backups to get valuable game experience.

It was a good game for Ohio State in multiple phases and like OSU does every week, more Buckeye leaves will be added to their helmets before they face Penn State next week. Find out which players earned their new decals according to our opinions below.

Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams

Tyleik Williams with the batted pass. Ohio State Buckeyes defense is looking stout. pic.twitter.com/y3b0APxMbd — CFBMuse (@CFBMuse) October 14, 2023

Why

An absolute monster today, Williams was once again a force for the Buckeyes in the middle of its defense. He wasn’t credited for a sack, but it sure looked like he got one, or at least a half. What Williams was credited for was two tackles-for-loss and two passes batted down. He’s been the most consistent defensive lineman for Ohio State this season and that wasn’t any different on Saturday.

Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Why

Every week teams are focusing on stopping Harrison Jr., and most weeks he still comes up with big days. Today was 6 receptions for 105 yards and a score, but he did drop a few that would have normally been catches. I’m not going to fault him too much, it was a bit wet, but Harrison Jr.’s light still shined bright against Purdue.

Quarterback Kyle McCord

Kyle McCord speaks with the media following Ohio State’s win at Purdue. pic.twitter.com/5zcPoTm4ZD — Dillon Davis (@DillonDavis56) October 14, 2023

Why

McCord is getting better and better every week. His pocket presence was fantastic today, but the most important aspect of his day was zero turnovers. The other stats were good also, even though McCord completed just 57% of his attempts. Those completions went for 276 yards and help the Buckeyes move the ball almost at will.

Running back Dallan Hayden

Dallan Hayden highlights vs Purdue pic.twitter.com/1N6y7uXIbO — Colton Denning (@Dubsco) October 14, 2023

Why

Ryan Day told the media earlier this week that the plan was to redshirt Hayden this year, since they weren’t able to do the same last season. Well, the injury issues that forced Hayden into playing time in 2022 were the exact same today. Fortunately for the Buckeyes, the results were the same, averaging almost 7 yards-per-carry adding a score as well. Day may have to rethink his plans for Hayden, as it looks like the sophomore might be forcing his way into the running back rotation regardless of the injury situation.

Running back Xavier Johnson

Ryan Day has gotten super creative with Xavier Johnson today, and it's working beautifully. Once again, the #Buckeyes get him in a motion, and it leads to a big gain, this time in the passing game. pic.twitter.com/eVovxeATXG — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) October 14, 2023

Why

Johnson seemed like the logical second back when we found out that both TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams wouldn’t be ready to go and like Hayden, he stepped up to the challenge. Although he got just five carries, they went for 39 yards with a catch for 21 yards added in. The former walk-on has played an integral utility role for Ohio State and once again, Johnson was a team player and did what the coaches asked of him.

Defensive end Jack Sawyer

Then, on 3rd-and-12, Ohio State's top DEs J.T. Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer sack Card for a loss of 10 yards. pic.twitter.com/TtYpSjp8Jy — Andy Backstrom (@andybackstrom) October 14, 2023

Why

It very much seems like the complaints about sacks should be getting much quieter. Even though it took Sawyer six games to register his first sack of the year, he’s been playing his part and still making plays. Saturday was the culmination of the hard work. Sawyer may never live up to his 5-star ranking out of high school, but against Purdue, he did.

Tight end Cade Stover

Why

The Buckeyes haven’t had much production from their tight ends over the last few years but Stover has changed that dramatically. His 4 receptions for 53 yards and 2 scores put him on pace for over 600 yards and six touchdowns. With all the wide receiver talent on this team, it impressive that Stover can get to those numbers. Great game for the senior.

Wide receiver Carnell Tate

What a beautiful throw and catch from Kyle McCord to Carnell Tate pic.twitter.com/SAbnAVDhB7 — The Buckeye Nut (@TheBuckeyeNut) October 14, 2023

Why

Someone has to step up with Emeka Egbuka out and it was Tate. The true freshman had his best game of his young Buckeye career, grabbing 3 passes for 79 yards. Tate is just scratching the surface of his talent and this very well could have been his coming out party. Very impressive day for Tate.

Quarterback Devin Brown

Why

Brown could have mailed in this season when he didn’t win the starting job, but he has kept the course and it paid off today. He should have had two touchdowns on the ground, but a fumble into the end zone stopped that. Brown only attempted two passes, the completion went for a 58-yard scoring strike to Brandon Inniss, so he chipped in there too. Using him as a red zone option was my thought all along when he didn’t win the job and Day finally used it and it payed off.

Defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau

Ohio State Buckeyes defense prevents Purdue from getting in the end zone before the half! Ohio State defenders JT Tuimoloau and Jack Sawyer apply the pressure and it pays off with this sack! pic.twitter.com/DR9p9AuBty — CFBMuse (@CFBMuse) October 14, 2023

Why

It wasn’t volume of plays for Tuimoloau, it was how impactful they were. Just two tackles on the day, but 1.5 sacks is the key. The junior is starting to heat up at the right time, all of his sacks have come in the last two weeks with Penn State next. We all remember the epic game he had against them last year, but today Tuimoloua was a force.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire