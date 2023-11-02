Ohio State football player props for Rutgers game
After being ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings, Ohio State football is back in action as the Buckeyes travel to Piscataway to take on Rutgers at noon on Saturday.
For anyone interested in putting a few bucks on the game there are many different ways to bet the game with our friends over at FanDuel sportsbook.
The popular sportsbook recently released betting lines for the game including spread, moneyline, total, as well as many different player props that are available to be bet.
Before going into what is available to be bet, I’d like to provide a quick explanation of betting lines for anybody who is unfamiliar.
All odds are either plus (+) or minus (-). Plus (+) odds are used to show how much money your bet will win if you win 100 dollars. For example, if the bet has +145 odds a $100 bet will win $145 or a $10 will win $14.50. Minus (-) odds are used to show how much money you need to wager in order to win $100. For example, if the bet has -125 odds a $125 bet will win $100 or a $12.50 bet will win $10.
Here’s what you can get some action on for Saturday.
Game Lines
Spread | Ohio State -18.5 (minus -115)
Moneyline | Ohio State (minus -1200)
Total (Over/Under) | 42.5 (over minus -110, under minus -110)
Anytime Touchdown
Anytime touchdown scorer bets are simply just a bet on a player to score a touchdown. It’s important to note that an anytime touchdown applies to the player who carries or receives the ball in the endzone meaning that passing touchdowns don’t apply.
Marvin Harrison Jr. -200
Treveyon Henderson -200
Cade Stover -105
Emeka Egbuka -105
Chip Trayanum +200
Julian Fleming +200
Carnell Tate +250
Xavier Johnson +260
Kyle McCord +470
Ohio State Defense +600
First Touchdown
First touchdown bets are simply the first player to score a touchdown in the game for either team. Just like with anytime touchdown scorers first touchdown scorers applies to the player who carries or receives the ball in the end zone.
Treveyon Henderson +390
Marvin Harrison Jr. +390
Emeka Egbuka +600
Cade Stover +600
Chip Trayanum +950
Julian Fleming +1000
Carnell Tate +1100
Xavier Johnson +1300
Kyle McCord +2200
Ohio State Defense +3100
Passing Player Props
Passing yard and passing touchdown bets are available for this game and pretty simple to bet. A line is set for how many yards or touchdowns a player will throw for and bets can be for either over or under that number.
Kyle McCord | Over/Under 240.5 Passing Yards (Over -114, Under -114)
Kyle McCord | Over/Under 2.5 Passing Touchdowns (Over +162, Under -220)
Receiving Player Props
Receiving yard bets are available for this game and pretty simple to bet. A line is set for how many receiving yards a player will have and bets can be for either over or under that number.
Marvin Harrison Jr. | Over/Under 104.5 receiving yards (Over -114, Under -114)
Cade Stover | Over/Under 45.5 receiving yards (Over -114, Under -114)
Rushing Player Props
Rushing yard bets are available for this game and pretty simple to bet. A line is set for how many rushing yards a player will have and bets can be for either over or under that number.
Treveyon Henderson | Over/Under 85.5 rushing yards (Over -114, Under -114)
