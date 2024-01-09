Which Ohio State football player has the best odds to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy?

At the start of the 2024 college football offseason, an Ohio State player has the fifth-best odds to win the next Heisman Trophy.

Per FanDuel Sportsbook, former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard has +1500 odds to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy for the Buckeyes, tied with Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Oct 28, 2023; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Howard is behind Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, who are each tied for first with +750 odds.

Former Oklahoma quarterback and current Oregon transfer Dillon Gabriel has the fourth-best odds at +1000.

Howard is not the only Ohio State player listed.

Former Mississippi running back Quinshon Judkins, who announced his transfer to Ohio State Monday night, has +6000 odds, which is tied with former Florida running back and Georgia transfer Trevor Etienne and former UCLA quarterback and Oregon transfer Dante Moore.

Oct 29, 2022; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jaylon Jones (17) tackles Mississippi Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) in the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown has +10000 odds to win the 2024 Heisman Trophy, which is the same as players such as Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola.

Brown's odds to win the Heisman are better than Ohio State transfer and Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord, who has +18000 odds.

Ohio State has had six players finish in the top 10 of Heisman voting in each of the past six college football seasons: quarterback Dwayne Haskins (third in 2018), quarterback Justin Fields (third in 2019, seventh in 2020), defensive end Chase Young (fourth in 2019), running back J.K. Dobbins (sixth in 2019), quarterback C.J. Stroud (fourth in 2021, third in 2022) and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (fourth in 2023).

Howard did not finish in the top 10 in Heisman voting in his four years at Kansas State from 2020-23.

Howard leaves Kansas State as the Wildcats' all-time passing touchdown leader with 48, recording 39 passing touchdowns in his past two seasons.

