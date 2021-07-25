Ohio State football to open preseason fall camp on August 3

Ohio State football head coach Ryan Day met with reporters at Big Ten media days on Friday. After his time at the main podium, he also had a breakout session where he revealed that the Buckeyes will start preseason fall camp on August 3.

“We’re going to start Aug. 3 and we’re going to have two days of helmets, a couple days of shells, take Sunday off and come back with shells,” Day said. “The rules this year allow us to have nine in pads, nine in shells, and then seven helmet practices. That’s a little bit different. So we just had to kind of put that together. I think the big stretch for us is going to be those two weeks from I think it’s Aug. 9 to like the 21st. Those are two real big weeks for us.”

For Ohio State, fall camp takes on a little more significance this year, especially with one that was interrupted and extremely abbreviated last season amid the COVID-19 shutdown and uncertainty. Then, the Buckeyes at least had Justin Fields locked and loaded to be the starter.

Jul 23, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day speaks to the media during Big 10 media days at Lucas Oil Stadium. Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

This season, OSU will be searching for a new starter under center, and getting reps to the trio of C.J. Stroud, Jack Miller, and Kyle McCord so that one can separate in time to prepare for the season will be the biggest story from here to game one.

We will be keeping an eye on how things go, so stay with us through fall camp as we get the pulse of which quarterback becomes the next face of the Ohio State football program.

