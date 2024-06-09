Ohio State football to open first four spring practices to fans

If you ever wanted to see how the sausage is made during spring camp at Ohio State, you can get that chance this season according to a release from the OSU Athletic Department.

On August 1, August 2, August 3, and August 4, fans can experience spring camp by buying tickets for $50 each. But there won’t be many tickets made available. Each session will have just 750 ticketed fans, with a minimum of ten tickets per order allowed. Tickets are on sale as of Thursday and can be purchased by going to a dedicated website.

Along with tickets, fans will get a commemorative set of sunglasses and receive access to “Fanfest.” For those that purchase tickets, gates will open at 8:30 a.m. with practice beginning at approximately 9:15 a.m. ET.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire