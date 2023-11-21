Ohio State football to open 2024 season vs. Akron, cancels Southern Mississippi game

Ohio State has made a change to its 2024 schedule.

The Buckeyes will open the 2024 season at home against Akron Aug. 31 instead of their originally-planned home meeting with Southern Mississippi.

Ohio State announced Tuesday it mutually agreed to cancel its meeting with Southern Mississippi "in order to modify their respective schedules."

Ohio State will face Akron for the 10th time in school history. The Buckeyes have won five straight against the Zips dating back to 1895.

Akron's most recent win against Ohio State was Sept. 5, 1894.

Ohio State will play one non-conference game against an in-state opponent during each of the next four seasons: Akron (2024), Ohio (2025), Kent State (2026) and Bowling Green (2027).

Ohio State 2024 football schedule

Here's a look at Ohio State's 2024 football schedule

Aug. 31: Ohio State vs. Akron; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 7: Ohio State vs. Western Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 21: Ohio State vs. Marshall; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 28: Ohio State at Michigan State; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, Michigan

Oct. 5: Ohio State vs. Iowa; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Oct. 12: Ohio State at Oregon; Autzen Stadium, Eugene, Oregon

Oct. 26: Ohio State vs. Nebraska; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 2: Ohio State at Penn State; Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

Nov. 9: Ohio State vs. Purdue; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 16: Ohio State at Northwestern; Ryan Field, Evanston, Illinois

Nov. 23: Ohio State vs. Indiana; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Nov. 30: Ohio State vs. Michigan; Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

