Now that the book has been closed on the season for the Ohio State football program — in disappointing and dramatic fashion — we’ll be taking a forward look toward next season. We’ve already taken an extremely early look at the schedule for 2023, and now it’s time to focus on the roster.

Specifically, now that there’s nothing more to play for, you can bet that we’ll start to get news on OSU players that enter the transfer portal. We’ve already experienced a few putting their names in to keep options open, but don’t be surprised if we hear about a few more.

So, to make it easy to keep tabs on, we’re kicking off our Ohio State football offseason transfer portal tracker and will update it as new players enter, and any developments with those already announced as looking at other programs.

Here’s where things stand just after the semifinals of the College Football Playoff. Be sure to check back often as things tend to happen pretty quickly. First, we’ll focus on the guys looking to leave the program.

Jaylen Johnson, Safety

Ohio State football loses freshman safety Jaylen Johnson for season

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Jaylen Johnson (25) adjusts his helmet during football training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Date of entry into the transfer portal

12/05/2022

Status

Destination Pending

Teradja Mitchell, Linebacker

Where is Ohio State in Athlon Sports' 2022 college football top 25

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Teradja Mitchell (3) celebrates after Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Jerron Cage (86) recovered a fumble during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Purdue University Boilermakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh., on November 13, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Date of entry into the transfer portal

12/05/2022

Status

Transferring to Florida

Jantzen Dunn, Safety

Another Ohio State defensive back enters the transfer portal

Aug 5, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (12), Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jantzen Dunn (24), and Ohio State Buckeyes safety Kye Stokes (37) during practice at Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio on August 5, 2022. Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Date of entry into the transfer portal

12/13/2022

Status

Transferring to Kentucky

JK Johnson, Cornerback

Ohio State cornerback enters the transfer portal | Buckeyes Wire

Aug 11, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback JK Johnson (4) stretches during spring football camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Date of entry into the transfer portal

01/03/2023

Status

Destination Pending

Ja'Had Carter, Safety

Nov 5, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Syracuse Orange defensive back Ja’Had Carter (1) celebrates with linebacker Mikel Jones (3) after Carter intercepted a pass in the end-zone against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Transferring From

Syracuse

