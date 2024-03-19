Ohio State football to officially host nations top 2025 offensive tackle

Ohio State football has long been after David Sanders Jr., and up until Monday, were expecting an official visit, but one hadn’t been locked in.

That has now changed, as the 6-foot, 6-inch, 270-pound prospect has six visits in mind, with the Buckeyes getting the last crack at the nations No. 1 offensive tackle and 2nd overall player in the 2025 class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

It’s been hard to get a read on where Sanders Jr. is leaning because there have not been any crystal ball picks for him. He did elaborate with 247Sports Steve Wiltfong on his top schools (subscription required), saying Ohio State is a “really good program. They’re known for making book-end tackles and developing them to be first draft picks.”

Five-Star Plus+ OT David Sanders has locked in official visits to South Carolina, Clemson, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and Ohio State, per @RivalsFriedman. Read: https://t.co/v9ekLg96uO pic.twitter.com/CoiUZWgEP6 — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) March 18, 2024

In recruiting you either want the first visit or the last one, and the Buckeye coaching staff will have the final opportunity to impress Sanders Jr.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire