Ohio State football’s official recruiting class after national signing day 2022

After a rather uneventful 2022 national signing day, Ohio State football’s 2022 recruiting class is now officially in the books. Two more players inked their national letters of intent on Tuesday to bring the complete class to 21-members officially.

What we witness now on the older, more traditional date known as national signing day now pales in comparison to the early signing period. Ohio State received 19 of its 21 national letters of intent back in mid-December, so no drama today was a good thing.

Now that everything is signed, sealed, and delivered, we thought we’d run through once more the entire, official class, complete without rumors, projections, or any conjuring of football recruiting spirits.

Here is your complete 2022 Ohio State football recruiting class and what the status is of each.

C.J. Hicks, Linebacker

Recruiting Profile

Measurables: 6-foot, 4-inches, 218-pounds

From: Archbishop Alter High School, Dayton, OH

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports ***** 10 2 2 Rivals ***** 18 1 2 ESPN ***** 16 2 2 On3 ***** 14 2 2

Sonny Styles, Safety/Athlete

Pickerington Central sophomore defensive back Sonny Styles practices Wednesday in preparation for the state semifinal matchup against Mentor. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Profile

Measurables: 6-foot, 4-inches, 215-pounds

From: Pickerington Central, Pickerington, OH

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports ***** 26 2 3 Rivals ***** 11 2 1 ESPN ***** 14 2 1 On3 ***** 4 1 1

Omari Abor, Edge Rusher

Ohio State has landed the commitment of coveted defensive end Omari Abor (@BigSmooth___) https://t.co/w4uQ3WvBuw — Garrick Hodge (@Garrick_Hodge) January 2, 2022

Recruiting Profile

Measurables: 6-foot, 4-inches, 240-pounds

From: Duncanville, Duncanville, TX

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 72 8 13 Rivals **** 115 14 17 ESPN **** 25 4 6 On3 **** 140 18 29

Devin Brown, Quarterback

Queen Creek High quarterback Devin Brown throws a pass during a scrimmage against Hamilton High in Queen Creek, Ariz. Sept. 23, 2020. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting Profile

Measurables: 6-foot, 3-inches, 190-pounds

From: Corner Canyon, Draper, UT

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 42 6 1 Rivals **** 36 4 1 ESPN **** 80 4 1 On3 ***** 1 1 1

Gabe Powers, Linebacker

Senior Gabe Powers, an Ohio State commit, will start at linebacker and halfback for the Monarchs. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Recruiting Profile

Measurables: 6-foot, 4-inches, 220-pounds

From: Marysville High School, Marysville, OH

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 112 10 6 Rivals **** 128 10 8 ESPN **** 106 10 5 On3 **** 161 15 6

Caleb Burton, Wide Receiver

JOHN GUTIERREZ/FOR STATESMAN]

Recruiting Profile

Measurables: 6-foot, 165-pounds

From: Lake Travis, Austin, TX

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 131 21 2 Rivals **** N/A 35 46 ESPN **** 98 14 19 On3 **** 256 39 47

Kenyatta Jackson, Jr., Edge Rusher

COLUMBUS I'M COMING HOME🌰🌰 pic.twitter.com/TOvlzb2lNa — Kenyatta Jackson Jr (@kjacksonjr_) October 19, 2021

Recruiting Profile

Measurables: 6-foot, 5-inches, 235-pounds

From: Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Hollywood, FL

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 97 9 13 Rivals **** 37 3 6 ESPN **** 67 7 12 On3 ***** 23 4 5

Kaleb Brown, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Profile

Measurables: 5-foot, 11-inches, 177-pounds

From: St. Rita, Chicago, IL

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 77 13 3 Rivals **** 89 15 3 ESPN **** 86 9 2 On3 **** 93 27 5

Caden Curry, Defensive Lineman

Center Grove’s Caden Curry (91) during practice on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Center Grove High School in Greenwood Ind. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Recruiting Profile

Measurables: 6-foot, 3-inches, 250-pounds

From: Center Grove, Greenwood, IN

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 140 13 3 Rivals **** 75 9 3 ESPN **** 187 17 5 On3 **** 184 25 5

Hero Kanu, Defensive Lineman

Recruiting Profile

Measurables: 6-foot, 5-inches, 293-pounds

From: Santa Margarita Catholic, Ranco Santa Margarita, CA

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 117 16 10 Rivals **** 167 12 10 ESPN **** 108 10 6 On3 **** 191 25 10

Kyion Grayes, Wide Receiver

Chandler High wide receiver Kyion Grayes catches a pass during practice on May 10, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Recruiting Profile

Measurables: 6-foot, 1-inch, 170-pounds

From: Chandler High School, Chandler, AZ

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 87 14 2 Rivals **** 96 18 2 ESPN **** 147 20 2 On3 **** 137 22 2

Tegra Tshabola, Offensive Tackle

Lakota West lineman Tegra Tshabola (77) blocks Temesghen Kahsay (22) of Colerain on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Colerain High School. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Recruiting Profile

Measurables: 6-foot, 5-inches, 340-pounds

From: Lakota West High School, West Chester, OH

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 35 6 4 Rivals **** 117 7 5 ESPN **** 217 19 7 On3 **** 205 13 7

Carson Hinzman, Offenisve Lineman

Recruiting Profile

Measurables: 6-foot, 4-inches, 280-pounds

From: St. Croix Central, Saint Hammond, WI

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 185 9 3 Rivals **** 179 1 3 ESPN **** 191 5 2 On3 **** 150 11 3

Kojo Antwi, Wide Receiver

Recruiting Profile

Measurables: 6-foot, 190-pounds

From: Lambert, Suwanee, GA

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 146 25 14 Rivals **** 189 28 18 ESPN **** 177 23 16 On3 **** N/A 59 33

Jyaire Brown, Cornerback

Jyaire Brown was a top recruit in Louisiana who committed to Ohio State in April. He’s now moved to Cincinnati and will play for Lakota West this season. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Recruiting Profile

Measurables: 5-foot, 11-inches, 165-pounds

From: Lakota West High School, West Chester, OH

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** N/A 28 11 Rivals **** 164 16 9 ESPN **** 221 28 8 On3 **** N/A 38 12

Dallan Hayden, Running Back

Dallan Hayden, Running Back, Christian Brothers High School. Syndication: The Commercial Appeal

Recruiting Profile

Measurables: 5-foot, 11-inches, 195-pounds

From: Christian Brothers, Memphis, TN

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 223 19 7 Rivals **** 243 16 7 ESPN **** N/A 27 12 On3 **** N/A 21 10

George Fitzpatrick, Offensive Tackle

Recruiting Profile

Measurables: 6-foot, 6-inches, 285-pounds

From: Cherry Creek, Englewood, CO

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 165 15 2 Rivals **** N/A 30 2 ESPN **** N/A 37 2 On3 **** 279 22 1

Ryan Turner, Cornerback

Recruiting Profile

Measurables: 6-foot, 180-pounds

From: Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Hollywood, FL

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports *** N/A 43 65 Rivals **** 183 17 4 ESPN *** N/A 65 91 On3 *** N/A 48 58

Kye Stokes, Athlete

Recruiting Profile

Measurables: 6-foot, 2-inches, 185-pounds

From: Armwood, Seffner, FL

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports *** N/A 24 40 Rivals **** 244 18 32 ESPN **** N/A 33 56 On3 **** 293 29 37

Bennett Christian, Tight End

C O M M I T T E D 🌰 edit: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/KwXQG45rRc — Bennett Christian (@BennettC87) September 2, 2020

Recruiting Profile

Measurables: 6-foot, 6-inches, 235-pounds

From: Allatoona High School, Acworth, GA

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports **** 237 7 23 Rivals *** N/A 33 60 ESPN *** N/A 15 55 On3 *** 293 34 47

Avery Henry, Offensive Tackle

Recruiting Profile

Measurables: 6-foot, 6-inches, 305-pounds

From: St. Clairsville, Saint Clairsville, OH

Final Recruiting Rankings

Recruiting Service Star Rating National Ranking Position Ranking State Ranking 247Sports *** N/A 43 21 Rivals *** N/A 35 16 ESPN *** N/A 147 48 On3 *** N/A 84 36

