Ohio State football offers in-state running back

The Ohio State football high school camps are in full swing and these camps provide the perfect opportunity to identify talent and offer a scholarship on the spot, which was the case for in-state running back, Nino Hill.

The three-star prospect in the class of 2025 from Canton McKinley looks to be the ideal addition to a recruiting backfield that already includes four-star back, Bo Jackson. Hill stands at 6-feet and 185-pounds and could be the perfect lightning to Jackson’s thunder in the class of 2025.

The physical runner has earned a few offers including some smaller schools at the FBS level including UMASS, but Ohio State will likely have to compete with Wisconsin as he has already visited that campus a few times. With that said, there has been no news in regard to an offer from Wisconsin, but that will likely come this summer as his recruitment picks up steam.

