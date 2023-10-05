Ohio State football offers in-state 2025 linebacker
The bye week has put a bit of fire under the Ohio State Football coaching staff when it comes to recruiting.
They were on the road last week visiting prospects, making evaluations on who deserves a scholarship offer, and who they need to see more one. Archbishop Hoban has a player who the Buckeye staff didn’t need to see anymore of, linebacker Eli Lee.
The class of 2025 prospect was offered on Wednesday after a conversation with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and assistant linebackers coach, James Laurinaitis.
Lee current isn’t ranked in his class, but this offer should help with that in the future.
After a great conversation with @CoachJimKnowles and @JLaurinaitis55 I am honored to say I have received an offer from THE Ohio State University!!!! #GoBucks 🌰 @OhioStateFB @HobanFootball @Birm @alexgleitman @Hoban_Strength @showcaseneohsfb #AGTG pic.twitter.com/nmEnCW4ZtO
— Eli Lee (@EliLee12) October 4, 2023
At the current moment, the Buckeyes have just one commit in the 2025 class, quarterback Tavien St. Clair.
