Ohio State football offers in-state 2025 linebacker

The bye week has put a bit of fire under the Ohio State Football coaching staff when it comes to recruiting.

They were on the road last week visiting prospects, making evaluations on who deserves a scholarship offer, and who they need to see more one. Archbishop Hoban has a player who the Buckeye staff didn’t need to see anymore of, linebacker Eli Lee.

The class of 2025 prospect was offered on Wednesday after a conversation with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and assistant linebackers coach, James Laurinaitis.

Lee current isn’t ranked in his class, but this offer should help with that in the future.

At the current moment, the Buckeyes have just one commit in the 2025 class, quarterback Tavien St. Clair.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire