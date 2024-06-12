Ohio State football offers in-state 2027 tight end after big camp performance

Ohio State football is back at making offers from camp with the latest one going to a very familiar high school, Clevelend’s Villa Angela-St. Joseph.

Tight end D’Angelo White, a 2027 prospect, earned his scholarship on Tuesday after a very impressive camp showing. The 6-foot, 5-inch, 229-pound player did have more than a few schools already pull the trigger, but the Buckeye offer is his best at this point of his recruitment.

White doesn’t have a ranking at the moment, not many in the 2027 class do, but you have to expect that to change when they make an update. He has the perfect frame for the position and still has multiple years of high school to continue to get better.

AFTER AN GREAT CAMP I AM BLESSED TO SAY I HAVE RECEIVED AN OFFER FROM THE OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY THANKS TO @ryandaytime @CoachBinckes @CoachKee @AllenTrieu @On3sports #Gobucks pic.twitter.com/fGB94TgYVe — DAngelo White 🇨🇮الله أكبر (@_DAngeloWhite) June 11, 2024

Expect more visits to Columbus for White in the future, and most likely Ohio State is now at the top of his list.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire