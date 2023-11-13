Ohio State football offers scholarship to offensive lineman while on a visit

This was one of Ohio State Football’s biggest recruiting weekends of the season, even though the game against Michigan State was decided extremely early.

The atmosphere of a Buckeye night game always brings out plenty of recruits, with 2025 Maryland offensive lineman, Javyon McFadden, being one of them. While on an unofficial visit, the Ohio State coaching staff offered the 6-foot, 3-inch, 270-pound prospect.

The Buckeyes become the latest powerhouse to offer McFadden, as he already held offers from Georgia, Penn State, Michigan, Oregon and others. At the current moment he is ranked as the No. 18 interior offensive lineman and 350th overall recruit according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

With this kind of offer list, it seems as if McFadden is ranked a bit too low and should see a bump. Ohio State hopefully made a favorable impression, with a return visit in the near future.

