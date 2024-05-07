Ohio State football offers four-star offensive tackle

The Ohio State coaching staff is continuously trying to find the next big thing and they may have found it in its most recent offer to four-star offensive tackle prospect, Jackson Lloyd.

Lloyd is a large recruit in the class of 2025, standing at 6-foot, 7-inches and 290 pounds from the state of California. He is a three-sport star, as he plays center on the basketball team and first basemen on the baseball team.

Lloyd has already received a large amount of offers including from Alabama, Oregon State and Washington, but the Buckeyes coaching staff is hoping to make a late entry into the race for his services. Lloyd is widely considered a top 20 offensive tackle prospect in the 2025 class and has the skillset that could allow him to see the field early in the Big Ten.

This offer makes even more sense when you take into account that Lloyd’s first FBS offer came from UCLA, when Chip Kelly was the head coach.

After a great conversation with @CoachJFrye, I am extremely blessed to receive my 19th Division 1 offer from THE Ohio State University! Thank you @OhioStateFB for this opportunity! @BrandonHuffman @CarmelFootball @PadreSports #AGTG ✝️ pic.twitter.com/SecYflm6pE — Jackson Lloyd (@JacksonLloyd77) May 7, 2024

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Josh Keatley on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire