Ohio State football offers former teammate of Jeremiah Smith

Part of the recruiting process is looking at the current class while also keeping an eye on upcoming cycles, and Ohio State football has done a great job of that.

While recruiting Florida wide receiver, Jeremiah Smith, the Buckeye coaches got a good look at one of his teammates, 2026 running back, Derrek Cooper. An Ohio State offer was made to the 6-foot, 1-inch, 290-pound ball carrier on Thursday evening.

Cooper is viewed as one of the top players in the country, ranking as the No. 78 overall prospect and 7th athlete according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He could end up also playing in the secondary, but the Buckeyes are recruiting him as a back.

Smith seems like he’s confident that his former high school teammate will join him in Columbus, which is surely a good sign. It’s never easy luring a Florida star up North, but if one non-southern school has that kind of pull, its Ohio State.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire