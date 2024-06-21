Ohio State football offers edge defender

Ohio State football is finding a ton of talent at their camps and it appears it found another future star in T.K. Cunningham. He is currently an unranked edge in the class of 2027, but his ranking is obviously due to his youth. The Georgia native already has a lengthy list of suitors and the Buckeyes like what they saw enough to throw their hat in the ring.

Cunningham already boasts impressive size at 6-foot, 5-inches and 230 pounds. Ohio State will be competing with a number of schools for his services and he already has a ton of offers all over the country including out West including from Arizona and Colorado.

EDGE TK Cunningham has received an offer from Ohio State

