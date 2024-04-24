Ohio State football offers California 2026 athlete

It looks like new Ohio State football running backs coach Carlos Locklyn is trying to make his mark on the recruiting trail.

Two different offers went out to 2026 running backs on Tuesday, with Jonathan Hatton Jr. getting the first, and Deshonne Redeaux being the second. The California native stands 5-foot, 10-inches and weighs 180-pounds, and has an impressive offer list to back up his ranking.

The 247Sports Composite Rankings have Redeaux as the No. 3 back in the country and 51st overall prospect in the nation, but could also end up on the other side of the ball. Like Hatton Jr., Locklyn had been recruiting Redeaux while at Oregon, which obviously gives them a previous relationship.

The difference between the two is the Redeaux isn’t committed, so he may be the easier target to eventually land with the Buckeyes.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire