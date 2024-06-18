Ohio State football offers athlete from its backyard

Ohio State football has been making moves on the recruiting trail and it has found another underrated recruit from its own state. Bodpegn Miller is a three-star athlete in the class of 2025 from Mansfield, Ohio, and made some jaws drop at a recent Ohio State football camp.

Standing at 6-foot, 4-inches and 180-pounds, its pretty easy to picture Miller as a standout receiver in a future Ohio State offense. Also known as a prep track star, the Ontario High School stud is currently playing quarterback in the prep ranks as is seen as a diamond in the rough kind of prospect with a top-tier ceiling to go with the ball of clay potential.

The Buckeyes aren’t the only team interested in his services though. He has also received offers from Boston College and Big Ten foe, Northwestern. The Wildcats were his first Big Ten offer, which took place almost two months ago.

