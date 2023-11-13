Ohio State football offers 5-star 2026 Georgia safety

One of the bigger names that visited Columbus this weekend as a guest of Ohio State Football was Georgia 2026 safety Zelus Hicks.

The 6-foot, 1-inch, 180-pound defensive back got an up-close and personal view of the Buckeyes win over Michigan State. Hicks’ experience could not have gone any better, especially considering the Ohio State coaching staff thought enough about his abilities to offer him a scholarship.

The Peach State star is one of the best players in the country, ranking as the No. 3 safety and 32nd overall player in his class according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Hicks has an offer list to back up his high ranking.

All glory to god! Blessed to receive an offer from The Ohio State University!! 🌰🌰@Coach_Eliano @OhioStateFB @coachskrrt pic.twitter.com/cPrvkAR4XJ — Zelus Hicks (@Zelus_Hicks) November 13, 2023

The Buckeyes currently have only one commit in the 2026 recruiting cycle, wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.

