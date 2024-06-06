Ohio State football offers 2026 5-star safety after impressive camp showing

Ohio State football has been hosting camps this week, and sent out multiple offers after some great performances.

One of those players to earn an offer was 2026 Mississippi safety Bralan Womack, who is currently touring Midwest schools. Earlier in the week, the 5-foot, 11-inch and 185-pound star was offered by Notre Dame after one of its camps.

Shortly after the Irish offer, Womack received two crystal balls to them, but that clearly was before the Buckeyes stepped up with theirs. It could turn out to be a Midwest battle for the nations No. 21 overall prospect and 3rd rated safety according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

With the way Ohio State has recruited the secondary, you can’t could them out of any recruitment for the position going forward. Hopefully Tim Walton still has some recruiting magic left after multiple impressive hauls over the last few cycles.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire