Ohio State football offers 2026 Illinois elite athlete Mack Sutter

Versatility is a key component for many high schools recruits and Ohio State football saw a do-it-all 2026 prospect in Mack Sutter.

The Illinois native was offered a scholarship by the Buckeyes staff on Thursday afternoon, as the 6-foot, 5-inch and 215-pound athlete is seeing his recruitment blow up. Over the course of the 30 days, Sutter has added offers from Alabama, Penn State, Michigan, Miami, Florida and now Ohio State.

Having been named a 4-star by the 247Sports Composite Rankings, they haven’t narrowed in a a specific position yet, as Sutter is the nations No. 8 athlete and 99th overall player in his class.

Many are recruiting Sutter as a tight end, and after the recent flurry of offers by Ohio State at the position, they very are envisioning him landing in that room.

