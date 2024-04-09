Ohio State football offers 2026 Texas running back

It has been quite the whirlwind for Ohio State football and its running backs.

Earlier on Monday, it was reported that Dallan Hayden would enter the transfer portal once it opens again. With that subtraction, the Buckeyes are trying to make an addition for the future, as they offered 2026 Texas running back Javian Osborne.

The 5-foot, 10-inch, 188-pound back isn’t currently ranked, but has a very impressive offer list. Already Osborne held offers from Texas, Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Michigan, and others, before Ohio State entered the mix.

The Buckeyes do have a commitment in Osborne’s class, wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., but obviously don’t have one at his position currently.

Osborne will be tough to lure up north, but if one school has shown they can consistently get Texas players to do so, it’s Ohio State.

Contact/Follow @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter) and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Michael Chen on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire