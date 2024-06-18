Ohio State football offers 2026 edge defender

The Ohio State football staff has been hot on the recruiting trail and everyday we get a few more nuggets of news whether it be bad or good. Tuesday, we were introduced to another offer and another recruit primed to rise up the boards. Derek Colman-Brusa is four-star edge rusher in the class of 2026 from the state of Washington.

The consensus top 20 defensive end in the class picked up a scholarship offer from Ohio State this week. Colman-Brusa has received a few offers already, with a huge emphasis on the West Coast including USC and California. Standing at 6-foot, 4-inches and 230-pounds, the Washington native has a ton of potential to fill out that large frame.

A fun tidbit to monitor is that he does have a brother, Lowen Colman-Brusa, that is a three-star offensive tackle in the class of 2025. The Buckeyes have shown no interest in the eldest brother, but it could be a name to monitor if they become a package deal.

Morning message from Coach Johnson. Psalm 118:24 “This is the day that the Lord acted; we will rejoice and celebrate in it.”

I am grateful to @ryanday @R2X_Rushmen1 for the offer to attend and play football at

THE Ohio State University.

Than’s for an amazing day!@OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/1WQT7MeYTY — Derek Colman-Brusa (@ColmanBrusa2026) June 18, 2024

