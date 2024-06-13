Ohio State football offers 2026 Texas offensive tackle

Ohio State football has been extremely active with sending out offers over the last two weeks, and it’s no coincidence that the Buckeyes have hosted camps during that time frame.

Since the state of Ohio doesn’t allow padded events, it’s a bit more difficult to gauge how good a lineman is. Texas 2026 offensive lineman, Drew Evers, didn’t need his full gear to show how great of a player his is, and was offered a Buckeye scholarship on Wednesday.

At 6-foot, 4-inches and 285-pounds, he’s ranked as the nations No. 180 overall prospect and 12th interior offensive lineman according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. Evers has the size of a guard, but can play tackle if needed.

Football runs in the family, as his brother Nick Evers started his career at Oklahoma then transferred to Wisconsin, and now has landed at Connecticut.

