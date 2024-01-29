Ohio State football offers 2026 4-Star edge rusher

The Buckeyes have been among the best in college football at recruiting and developing edge rushers and defensive lineman in recent memory.

Since taking over as the defensive line coach in 2014, Larry Johnson’s track record of recruiting and player development is about as good as it gets in college football.

The Buckeyes just brought in a strong defensive line class in 2024 with Eddrick Houston, one of the top ranked edge rushers in the class, defensive lineman Eric Mensah, and a late commitment from Dominic Kirks.

In 2025 the Buckeyes have already landed a commitment from Zahir Mathis, the top ranked player out of Pennsylvania and have put out offers to eight other edge rushers in the class.

On Monday, Ohio State made their second edge rusher offer of the 2026 class, as Xavier Griffin announced on Monday that he’s received an offer from the Buckeyes.

Griffin attends Gainesville High School in Georgia and is one of the top ranked edge rushers in the 2026 class. The Buckeyes are the 11th team to offer Griffin joining Georgia, Florida State, Tennessee, and Kentucky amongst others.

