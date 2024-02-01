Ohio State football offers 2026 Florida safety

There is becoming a trend with prospects that new Ohio State football safeties coach Matt Guerrieri likes, long and athletic.

Florida 2026 safety, Simeon Caldwell, fits that mold. The 6-foot, 3-inch, 185-pound prospect was offered a scholarship by the Buckeyes on Wednesday. At the moment, he is now up to 15 total offers, but not yet ranked by any services.

Clearly that will change, as the Buckeyes joined the likes of Florida State, Michigan, Miami (FL), Texas and others. It is looking like Caldwell will be a national recruit with such an early and impressive offer list as he enters his junior season.

At the current moment, Ohio State has just one commit for the class, wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire