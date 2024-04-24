Ohio State football offers 2026 Oklahoma running back commit

The 2026 recruiting class has a good amount of time before everyone signs letters of intent, and Ohio State football is using that time to try and make up ground with some committed prospects.

One of those is Oklahoma running back verbal, Jonathan Hatton Jr., who was offered a Buckeye scholarship on Tuesday. The 6-foot, 1-inch, 193-pound ball carrier is one of the top recruits in his class, ranking as the No. 52 overall player and 4th at his position according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The offer was given out by new running backs coach Carlos Locklyn, who previously was recruiting Hatton Jr., a Texas native, when he was at Oregon.

The hope is that the previous relationship will give the Buckeyes some positive momentum in Hatton Jr.’s recruitment.

