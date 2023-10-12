Ohio State football offers 2026 5-star Virginia athlete

In recruiting, it seems like it’s never too early to make an offer, and that is what Ohio State Football did on Wednesday.

The Buckeye coaching staff made the decision and offered class of 2026 athlete, Savion Hiter. The Virginia native stands 5-foot, 11-inches and weighs 182-pounds, and could end up playing either side of the ball, as a safety or running back.

Most schools have offered as a back, which looks to be the case for the Buckeyes as Hiter tagged running backs coach Tony Alford in the offer post. That makes the most sense as the 247Sports Composite Rankings has him as their No. 1 back and 16th overall prospect in the 2026 class.

Ohio State currently has one commit in the 2026 class, wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., and imagining the possibilities with these two teaming up is tantalizing.

