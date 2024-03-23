Ohio State football offers 2026 cornerback

Ohio State football has put out their third cornerback offer in the 2026 class on Friday as Ksani Jiles has received an offer from the Buckeyes.

The 6-foot-0, 170 pound cornerback attends IMG Academy High School in Florida. He is rated as a four-star recruit on On3 Industry rankings ranking as the 18th corner in the class.

Jiles was originally committed to Miami, however decommited from the Hurricanes in February. He also has offers from 17 other schools including USC, Penn State, Notre Dame, LSU, Florida, and Washington, among others.

Jiles has two seasons of high school football left to play before college as part of the 2026 class, so he still has plenty of time to come to a decision.

Ohio State is currently building a loaded class of cornerback recruits in 2025 with Na’eem Offord, Devin Sanchez, and Blake Woodby, all committed to the Buckeyes. They will look to replicate a strong cornerback class in 2026.

