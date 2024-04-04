Ohio State football offers 2026 athlete

Ohio State football has had a lot of success on the recruiting trail in the offseason as the Buckeyes currently have the top ranked class in 2025 according to On3 Industry rankings.

For the 2026 class, the Buckeyes are off to a good start as they received an early commitment from five star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. last July.

Since the 2023 season ended Ohio State has been busy putting up offers for 2026 recruits, including Jordan Thomas who received an offer from the Buckeyes on Wednesday.

Thomas who is listed at 6-foot, 175 pounds, plays defensive back and wide receiver for Bergen Catholic high school in New Jersey. He is rated as a four-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals and ranked a top three player in New Jersey on both resources.

Thomas now holds 24 offers as the Buckeyes join Penn State, Notre Dame, Miami, Michigan, and Florida amongst others as teams to offer him.

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on X (formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion. Follow Evan Bachman on X.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire