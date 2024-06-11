Ohio State football offers 2026 elite Florida offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe

Ohio State football traditionally has done well recruiting the state of Florida, and one of the supremely talented schools that it focuses on is IMG Academy in Bradenton.

The Buckeyes have recently seen wide receiver Carnell Tate play there, while current commits, linebacker Tarvos Alford and defensive lineman London Merritt, are currently starring there. Ohio State is also working hard on linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, who is set to visit this coming weekend.

IMG isn’t just talented in the upcoming class, the ones below also are full of big-time prospects. That’s why the offer to offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe isn’t at all surprising. The 6-foot, 7-inch, 295-pound lineman is ranked as the No. 45 overall prospect and 7th offensive tackle according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Already a national prospect, Pepe has the frame and ability to be a mainstay on anyone’s offensive line. He was a MaxPreps Freshman All-American, and more accolades are most likely in his future. Hopefully it’s as an Ohio State Buckeye.

